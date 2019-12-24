Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth
Santa Claus won and lost the 24/7 Title on the eve of Christmas from Akira Tozawa and R-Truth respectively.
Santa Claus with the WWE 24/7 title (Photo Credit: WWE)
Monday Night Raw saw Akira Tozawa defeat R-Truth via pinfall for the 24/7 Championship after sneaking up on him with a rollup out on the streets of New York City. R-Truth was seen wandering the streets of Manhattan, thinking he was visiting The Rock, when Tozawa executed the surprise attack to claim the championship in Rockefeller Centre. Truth was then seen giving chase to the new 24/7 Champion Tozawa through the streets of New York. This was Tozawa's first time winning the WWE 24/7 Championship belt.
.@RonKillings thought he was visiting @TheRock in #NYC but instead met @TozawaAkira in a match for the #247Title!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/IzS4Y1QL7W— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
The chase continued through the streets of New York, until Tozawa lost the championship to a man dressed as Santa Claus.
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL...#SantaClaus is your NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/yAbK2tFwkp— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
During the run, Tozawa and Truth both met the man dressed as Santa Claus who misdirected Truth before nailing Tozawa with his bag and winning the title via pinfall. However, both Tozawa and Truth caught up with Santa Claus. Santa tripped over a step and Truth pinned him for the title.
While Tozawa wanted another title match, the referee John Cone was fed up with chasing both superstars throughout New York City and left. The segment ended with Truth and Tozawa calling a truce and leaving together.
All's right in the world.@RonKillings is #247Champion once again, and there are no more referees...Go find that big ??, guys! #RAW @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/JGfZlcaNYs— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
With the win, R-Truth became the WWE 24/7 Champion for the 25th time.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug
- Ahmedabad Gets Provisional Clearance to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Games
- Internet Hails Man Who Gave Away His First Class Seat to a 'Worthy' 88-Year-Old Lady