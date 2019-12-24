Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Sports
1-min read

WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth

Santa Claus won and lost the 24/7 Title on the eve of Christmas from Akira Tozawa and R-Truth respectively.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth
Santa Claus with the WWE 24/7 title (Photo Credit: WWE)

Monday Night Raw saw Akira Tozawa defeat R-Truth via pinfall for the 24/7 Championship after sneaking up on him with a rollup out on the streets of New York City. R-Truth was seen wandering the streets of Manhattan, thinking he was visiting The Rock, when Tozawa executed the surprise attack to claim the championship in Rockefeller Centre. Truth was then seen giving chase to the new 24/7 Champion Tozawa through the streets of New York. This was Tozawa's first time winning the WWE 24/7 Championship belt.

The chase continued through the streets of New York, until Tozawa lost the championship to a man dressed as Santa Claus.

During the run, Tozawa and Truth both met the man dressed as Santa Claus who misdirected Truth before nailing Tozawa with his bag and winning the title via pinfall. However, both Tozawa and Truth caught up with Santa Claus. Santa tripped over a step and Truth pinned him for the title.

While Tozawa wanted another title match, the referee John Cone was fed up with chasing both superstars throughout New York City and left. The segment ended with Truth and Tozawa calling a truce and leaving together.

With the win, R-Truth became the WWE 24/7 Champion for the 25th time.

