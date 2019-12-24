WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth

Monday Night Raw saw Akira Tozawa defeat R-Truth via pinfall for the 24/7 Championship after sneaking up on him with a rollup out on the streets of New York City. R-Truth was seen wandering the streets of Manhattan, thinking he was visiting The Rock, when Tozawa executed the surprise attack to claim the championship in Rockefeller Centre. Truth was then seen giving chase to the new 24/7 Champion Tozawa through the streets of New York. This was Tozawa's first time winning the WWE 24/7 Championship belt.

The chase continued through the streets of New York, until Tozawa lost the championship to a man dressed as Santa Claus.

During the run, Tozawa and Truth both met the man dressed as Santa Claus who misdirected Truth before nailing Tozawa with his bag and winning the title via pinfall. However, both Tozawa and Truth caught up with Santa Claus. Santa tripped over a step and Truth pinned him for the title.

While Tozawa wanted another title match, the referee John Cone was fed up with chasing both superstars throughout New York City and left. The segment ended with Truth and Tozawa calling a truce and leaving together.

With the win, R-Truth became the WWE 24/7 Champion for the 25th time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.