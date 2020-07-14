WWE RAW Results: Sasha Banks and Bayley Pick Up Big Win, Shayna Baszler Makes Return

On the final action-packed episode of WWE RAW before Extreme Rules, two women's superstars made their return to the red brand and the rivalries going into the pay-per-view continued to be built.

Shayna Baszler, who faced Becky Lynch for the RAW women's championship at WrestleMania, returned to the show as did Bianca Belair.

In other action, Seth Rollins - who will face Rey Mysterio in an 'Eye for an Eye' match at Extreme Rules - faced Kevin Owens in a WrestleMania rematch.

The 'Monday Night Messiah' was unable to pick up the win going into the pay-per-view, with Owens winning via a stunner.

Elsewhere, Bianca Belair teamed up with Ruby Riott to face the 'Iiconics' Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. The new tag team picked up the win when Belair hit the KOD on Kay and pinned her.

The main event of the night saw women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown women's champion Bayley take on The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, in a tag-team match for the championship.

The Boss n Hug Connection picked up the win when Banks made Sane tap to the Bank Statement.

Full Results:

- MVP's Lounge segment with Dolph Ziggler as the guest. WWE champion Drew McIntyre interrupts, leading to a back and forth that ends with him standing tall.

- Andrade “Cien” Almas & Angel Garza defeat The Viking Raiders in elimination tag team match.

- Bianca Belair & Ruby Riott defeat The Iiconics.

- Shayna Baszler interrupts Akira Tozawa and R-Truth, chokes out one of Tozawa's ninjas and announces her intentions of becoming champion.

- Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens go back and forth, leading to a match being set up. Before that, Aleister Black beats Buddy Murphy by DQ.

- Kevin Owens beats Seth Rollins.

- Randy Orton beats R-Truth.

- Bobby Lashley beats Ricochet by submission.

- Boss n Hug Connection beat The Kabuki Warriors by submission (Banks on Sane), retain Women's Tag Team Championships.