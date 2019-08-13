WWE Raw Results: Sasha Banks Returns, Seth Rollins-AJ Styles Rivalry Teased Post Summerslam 2019

Merely hours after WWE SummerSlam 2019 saw Seth Rollins defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship belt and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch managing to hold onto her's by defeating Natalya, Monday Night Raw saw some development in both divisions going forward. While a new rivalry, possibly between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins was teased, the highlight of the night was the return of the amazing Sasha Banks following a four-month layoff in an avatar that made her famous in the first place.

Early in the night, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch cut a backstage promo where she put the entire women's division on notice. Natalya was out for an in-ring promo in a sling, selling the damage Lynch had done to her at WWE SummerSlam 2019. Banks emerged for the first time after she and Bayley dropped the women's tag team championship at WrestleMania 35, and while she hugged Natalya at first, she soon led waste to the wrestler with a barrage of shots. Becky Lynch ran in to make the save but was put to waste with a chair attack. Banks walked back up the ramp with a smirk on her face, her heel persona back.

The evening also saw Rollins kicking off Monday Night Raw with an in-ring promo regarding his win at WWE SummerSlam 2019. Rollins was then interrupted by The OC, of course with United States champion AJ Styles leading the way.

While Styles congratulated Rollins' win, the United States champion challenged Rollins to a match later that night.

However, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles via disqualification after Gallows and Anderson jumped the universal champion from behind. Ricochet ran out for the save but he, too, eventually fell victim to the numbers game and it was finally Braun Strowman who emerged to lay waste to the heels.

Here's what else happened on Raw:

Paul Heyman granted Charly Caruso an exclusive interview outside the locker room of Brock Lesnar in which he revealed that WWE informed them there will be no universal title rematch for his client.

It was announced that The King of the Ring tournament will be making its return next Monday on Raw.

Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn via submission with the Coquina Clutch.

The Miz defeated Dolph Ziggler via submission with the Figure Four.

Ricochet defeated Elias via pinfall with a sunset flip rollup. However, the win was controversial as Elias' right shoulder was off the mat.

Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio (2-0) in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall after the Claymore kick.

Robert Roode defeated No Way Jose via pinfall after the Glorious DDT.

24/7 Championship -- The Revival defeated R-truth (c) via pinfall to win the title.

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth defeated Scott Dawson (c) via pinfall.

24/7 Championship -- Elias defeated R-Truth (c) via pinfall.

The Viking Raiders defeated Carter Mason and Sebastian Suave

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated The Kabuki Warriors via pinfall to retain the titles after Bliss connected with a Twisted Bliss on Kairi Sane.

