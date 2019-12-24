Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Sports
2-min read

WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins and AOP Beat Down Superstars, Becky Lynch Challenges Asuka

Seth Rollins and AOP's Akam and Rezar beat up Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio as Becky Lynch challenged Asuka to a one-on-one match.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins and AOP Beat Down Superstars, Becky Lynch Challenges Asuka
Seth Rollins and AOP (Photo Credit: WWE)

Monday night edition of Raw saw Seth Rollins and AOP continue with their mayhem, laying down superstars one after the other. Kevin Owens was the first to drop and Rey Mysterio followed suit. However, it was a third superstar whose beatdown caused the most surprise and may begin a new rivalry for Rollins and AOP's Akam and Rezar. The trio ended the evening by directing their devastation towards a man no one expected to be in the centre of things.

The evening saw Kevin Owens giving an in-ring promo to kick off the show. However, he was quickly interrupted by Mojo Rawley, who wanted Owens to explain why he attacked Rawley with the steel pipe from a few weeks back. The verbal to-and-fro soon led to a no-disqualification match between the two to start off the evening.

Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley in a no-disqualification match via pinfall after hitting Rawley with a powerbomb through a table. Post-match, Owens called out Seth Rollins and AOP to the ring. Rollins entered the ring and offered a handshake to end their rivalry, but Owens laid him out with a superkick. This led to a beatdown which ended with Rollins putting Owens down in the middle of the ring with the Stomp.

The evening also saw United States Championship Rey Mysterio defeat Seth Rollins via disqualification to retain the title. AOP interfered leading to the disqualification, following which the trio continued with their beatdown on Mysterio all the way up the ramp, where Akam and Azam wanted to put the champ through the Raw announce table. However, there was a problem.

Samoa Joa refused to vacate. He stood up ready for a fight before Rollins stepped in to smooth talk things, before asking AOP to finish him, while walking away. As AOP sent Joe crashing through the tables, Rollins hit Mysterio with a Stomp on the top of the ramp.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

24/7 Championship changed hands when Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth via pinfall after sneaking up on Truth with a rollup.

Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall after a spear. It was also announced that Lashley and Lana would be married on next week's edition of Raw.

Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder via pinfall after the Claymore kick.

Aleister Black defeated Deonn Russman via pinfall. Post the match, Murphy was hit with a Black Mass by Black.

Ricochet defeated Tony Nese via pinfall after the Recoil.

Charlotte Flair defeated Chelsea Green via submission with the Figure Eight.

The OC defeated Randy Orton & The Viking Raiders via pinfall after AJ Styles pinned Orton.

Santa Claus defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall to win the 24/7 Championship title, while R-Truth def. Santa Claus via pinfall to win the title.

Erick Rowan defeated Travis Horn via pinfall.

Rusev defeated No Way Jose via pinfall after a Machka Kick.

The evening also saw Raw women's champion Becky Lynch out for an in-ring promo where she challenged Asuka to a one-on-one match. Asuka accepted but told Lynch that she wants to become "Asuka 2 Belts."

