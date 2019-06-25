Take the pledge to vote

WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Clean House, The Undertaker Makes Shocking Return

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch joined hands to beat up Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, while The Undertaker teamed up with Roman Reigns to fend off Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:June 25, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch beat up Baron Crobin and Lacey Evans (Photo Credit: WWE)
On the heels of Stomping Grounds pay per view, Monday Night Raw picked up with some interesting wins and revelations, on the way to Extreme Rules. The laest edition of Raw featured a lot of properly booked matches and the shocking return of someone that is sure to set TRPs rising for WWE. The evening also saw both the Universal and WWE Raw Women's Championships being put up for grabs within the same match.

WWE's newest couple started things off at Raw with the Universal Champion Seth Rollins giving credit to Brian Corbin for being crafty enough to choose Lacey Evans as the referee but added that he had the best backup on Lynch to take on Evans. Corbin's music hit but was only a distraction for Evans to sneak in from behind and start an attack on Lynch, which allowed Corbin to finally attack Rollins. However, the Universal champion and Raw women's champ cleaned the ring, with Corbin ending the segment with the proposal that he and Evans face Rollins and Lynch at Extreme Rules in a mixed tag team match.

While Lynch accepted on their behalf, but she did emphasise that should Corbin and Evans fall short again, it's the last opportunity they get at either her or Rollins, Corbin added the speculation that the match should be a winner-take-all bout. The match was announced officially for Extreme Rules shortly thereafter.

The evening also saw Roman Reigns getting a shocking ally during his match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, who brutalised the superstar both inside and out of the ring. They made multiple pinfall attempts but pulled back at the last moment to continue with the carnage, until suddenly the arena went dark and the familiar gong resonated through with McMahon staring the deadman in the face when the lights came back on. The Undertaker proceeded to make the save for the man who defeated him at WrestleMania 33, clotheslining both McIntyre and McMahon over the top rope.

Here's what else happened on Raw:

The Usos won an eight-man elimination tag match. New Day defeated Bryan and Rowan via pinfall; Revival defeated New Day via pinfall and The Usos defeated Revival via pinfall.

24/7 Championship - R-Truth (c) defeated Drake Maverick via pinfall to retain the title.

Braun Strowman def. Bobby Lashley in a tug-of-war, only to have the latter unleash a beating on Strowman following the bout.

The Viking Raiders defeated The Good Brothers via pinfall.

Alexa Bliss defeated Naomi via pinfall.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Natalya and Naomi via pinfall.

AJ Styles defeated Ricochet via pinfall in a non-title match

The evening also saw R-Truth managing to escape as a nine-time 24/7 champion despite losing the title to Heath Slater, then winning it back moments later before losing it Cedric Alexander. The former cruiserweight champion was pinned by EC3, who then promptly dropped it right back to Truth.

In another major development, Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn via pinfall only to be challenged by Kevin Owens, who too he defeated. As the WWE champion was walking up the ramp, he was attacked from behind by Samoa Joe, who put the champion out at the top of the ramp with the 'Coquina Clutch'.

