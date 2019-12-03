WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins Apologises, Randy Orton Makes a Statement

While last week it seemed that Seth Rollins is finally turning heel, it was left as a cliffhanger. Now, following Monday Night Raw, it seems that the audience has to wait for at least one more week before the eventual transformation. Monday Night Raw saw Rollins gaining some new allies in terms of Authors of Pain as his rivalry continued with Kevin Owens. Furthermore, The OC saw some entertaining action when they had a match against Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo. The Rusev-Lana-Lashley saga continued while Randy Orton made a statement to close the show.

The evening kicked off with the Authors of Pain arriving in the parking lot, who on being asked about their attack on Kevin Owens last week, replied in Albanian and Punjabi before walking in. Meanwhile, Rollins was seen out in the ring to deliver his promised apology. The former Universal Champion pointed out that everyone did not perform well at the brand war, but reveled maybe he was too harsh. Rollins apologised to the fans, the roster and, Kevin Owens whom he invited to the ring to make amends in person.

Owens on his arrival called out Rollins as having some sort of an alliance with AOP and said Rollins' apology was "bulls***".

AOP's theme played and the two wrestlers came in to challenge Rollins and Owens for later in the night. However, Owens declined, sensing a 3-on-1 beatdown and asked them to get it over with right then. Rollins left the ring as the AOP let him through before they teased heading down to Owens before leaving as well.

Ready to fight, Owens issued an open challenge, which was met by Lashley accompanied by Lana. The match, however, ended via disqualification, when OP marched down to the ring and began attacking Owens. Akam and Rezar beat down Owens before dragging his body to the back.

When Rollins was asked why he did not help Owens, the former Shield member said that Owens made it clear he didn't want his help. Rollins claimed he is in a no-win situation because, whatever he does, it's always his fault.

Here's what else happened on Monday night Raw:

Aleister Black defeated Tony Nese via pinfall after a Black Mass.

Andrade defeated Eric Young via pinfall after the Hammerlock DDT.

24/7 Championship changed hands when NASCAR star Kyle Busch defeated R-Truth via pinfall to win the title after a rollup.

Erick Rowan defeated No Way Jose via pinfall after the Iron Claw Slam.

The Kabuki Warriors defeated Charlotte Flair via pinfall in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

The Viking Raiders (c) defeated Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons via pinfall.

The evening also saw Bobby Lashley and Lana being arrested following Lashley's match with Owens. Rusev emerged from the crowd to Macha Kick Lashley before retreating. An angry Lashley shoulder-bumped a cop outside the ring, which led to his arrest. Lana slapped the same officer and was cuffed and led away as well.

The evening also saw McIntyre call out Randy Orton, saying that he has a problem with him and it's time to fight it out. When Orton offered to settle it right there, The OC interrupted since Orton cost Styles his Championship belt last week. The OC attacked Orton, but the wrestler was saved by Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and the US champion Rey Mysterio.

Later in the evening, a match took place between The OC and Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and US champion Rey Mysterio, which The OC won. However, as Styles was celebrating the victory, Orton emerged from behind and hit him with an RKO out of nowhere to close the show.

