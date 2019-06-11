English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Faces New Challenges,Titles Change Hands
Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins via disqualification, Zayn called for the DQ after Rollins accidentally hit him with a suicide dive.
File photo of Seth Rollins.(Photo Credit: WWE)
Loading...
The newest edition of Raw following a somewhat dismal Super ShowDown saw a buildup to the next pay per view at Stomping Grounds, which is less than two weeks away. For starters, Lesner was absent for the event after the much-publicized beat down at Super ShowDown at the hands of Universal Champion Seth Rollins who had a twist added to the rematch with Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds. The evening also saw an action-packed six-man tag match featuring some potential future United States championship challengers and a championship changing hands.
The evening saw Universal Champion Seth Rollins walking out with the steel chair, he used to inflict damage on Lesner when Corbin revealed that he met with WWE executives earlier on Monday, and among other things, it was decided that a special guest referee of Corbin's choosing will be the official for the Universal title rematch at Stomping Grounds.
Here are the results from the evening:
Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins via disqualification: Zayn called for the DQ after Rollins accidentally hit him with a suicide dive.
Lars Sullivan defeated Lucha House Party in an elimination match.
Ricochet, The Miz and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley via pinfall.
Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Becky Lynch via pinfall.
The IIconics defeated Aaliyah Mia and Lisa Lace via pinfall.
Raw Tag Team Championship changed hands when The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and The Usos
The evening also saw Paul Heyman who cut an in-ring promo where he called out Rollins for being a thug and an undeserved champion for delivering the Super ShowDown beating. Lesner's manager further added that they will not reveal when they will cash in the MITB briefcase added that Lesner may not only cash it in at Stomping Grounds but could also be the special referee at the universal title match at the pay per view.
24/7 champion R-Truth found himself trapped in an elevator with EC3, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater and Drake Maverick but he and Carmella managed to escape, while Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans took part in a side-by-side interview with Michael Cole to hype up their rematch at Stomping Grounds.
Raw also saw another edition of 'Firefly Funhouse', while Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrated McMahon's Super ShowDown victory over Roman Reigns in the ring.
The evening saw Universal Champion Seth Rollins walking out with the steel chair, he used to inflict damage on Lesner when Corbin revealed that he met with WWE executives earlier on Monday, and among other things, it was decided that a special guest referee of Corbin's choosing will be the official for the Universal title rematch at Stomping Grounds.
Here are the results from the evening:
Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins via disqualification: Zayn called for the DQ after Rollins accidentally hit him with a suicide dive.
Lars Sullivan defeated Lucha House Party in an elimination match.
Ricochet, The Miz and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley via pinfall.
Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Becky Lynch via pinfall.
The IIconics defeated Aaliyah Mia and Lisa Lace via pinfall.
Raw Tag Team Championship changed hands when The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and The Usos
The evening also saw Paul Heyman who cut an in-ring promo where he called out Rollins for being a thug and an undeserved champion for delivering the Super ShowDown beating. Lesner's manager further added that they will not reveal when they will cash in the MITB briefcase added that Lesner may not only cash it in at Stomping Grounds but could also be the special referee at the universal title match at the pay per view.
24/7 champion R-Truth found himself trapped in an elevator with EC3, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater and Drake Maverick but he and Carmella managed to escape, while Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans took part in a side-by-side interview with Michael Cole to hype up their rematch at Stomping Grounds.
Raw also saw another edition of 'Firefly Funhouse', while Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrated McMahon's Super ShowDown victory over Roman Reigns in the ring.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj Singh's Retirement
- The First VFX in Bollywood was Done By Me in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Says Ajay Devgn
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results