WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Faces New Challenges,Titles Change Hands

The newest edition of Raw following a somewhat dismal Super ShowDown saw a buildup to the next pay per view at Stomping Grounds, which is less than two weeks away. For starters, Lesner was absent for the event after the much-publicized beat down at Super ShowDown at the hands of Universal Champion Seth Rollins who had a twist added to the rematch with Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds. The evening also saw an action-packed six-man tag match featuring some potential future United States championship challengers and a championship changing hands.The evening saw Universal Champion Seth Rollins walking out with the steel chair, he used to inflict damage on Lesner when Corbin revealed that he met with WWE executives earlier on Monday, and among other things, it was decided that a special guest referee of Corbin's choosing will be the official for the Universal title rematch at Stomping Grounds.Here are the results from the evening:Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins via disqualification: Zayn called for the DQ after Rollins accidentally hit him with a suicide dive.Lars Sullivan defeated Lucha House Party in an elimination match.Ricochet, The Miz and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley via pinfall.Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Becky Lynch via pinfall.The IIconics defeated Aaliyah Mia and Lisa Lace via pinfall.Raw Tag Team Championship changed hands when The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and The UsosThe evening also saw Paul Heyman who cut an in-ring promo where he called out Rollins for being a thug and an undeserved champion for delivering the Super ShowDown beating. Lesner's manager further added that they will not reveal when they will cash in the MITB briefcase added that Lesner may not only cash it in at Stomping Grounds but could also be the special referee at the universal title match at the pay per view.24/7 champion R-Truth found himself trapped in an elevator with EC3, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater and Drake Maverick but he and Carmella managed to escape, while Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans took part in a side-by-side interview with Michael Cole to hype up their rematch at Stomping Grounds.Raw also saw another edition of 'Firefly Funhouse', while Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrated McMahon's Super ShowDown victory over Roman Reigns in the ring.