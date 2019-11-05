WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Faces NXT Champ Adam Cole, Rey Mysterio Challenges Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series

Monday Night Raw followed close on the heels of the mayhem WWE NXT had unleashed on Friday Night SmackDown following WWE Crown Jewel. As a build-up to the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view slated to be held on November 24, the NXT invasion continued and two big Survivor Series matches were confirmed. WWE NXT champion Adam Cole, interestingly, was once again given the spotlight in the main event as he faced off against a dejected Seth Rollins, fresh from his loss at Crown Jewel.

The evening saw an unhappy Seth Rollins making his way to the ring to address his future in wrestling. He admitted knowing that a few fans were actually happy with his losing the title to Bray Wyatt, and said he does not care about it. Furthermore, he said he did not know what is next for him. Triple H was soon out and reminded Rollins that every time he felt lost, his path crossed with Triple H. The segment saw him warning Rollins that he is either with him or against him, to which four members of the Undisputed Era emerged from the ring and hopped on to the ring apron. The OC came out to chase them off, but Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest showed up to blindside AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Undisputed Era too joined in until a slew of mid-carders from Raw ran out to chase off the NXT crew.

Rollins caught up with Triple H backstage and said he wanted Adam Cole for the NXT championship, a request Triple H agreed to.

The evening also saw Becky Lynch cut a backstage promo with Charly Caruso where she revealed that at Survivor Series she will be facing both SmackDown women's Champion Bayley and WWE Next women's champion Shayna Baszler. The latter emerged and a verbal brawl ensued between the two.

Another interesting development was Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman giving an in-ring promo where Heyman revealed that his client has a no-cut contract and that he has been absorbed into the Raw roster. Heyman revealed that Lesnar would commit a felony against Mysterio if someone does not give them his whereabouts.

Later Lesnar threatened Jerry 'The King' Lawler, following which Mysterio emerged and beat down the WWE champion with a pipe. Later Mysterio laid down a challenge for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series, which Lesnar accepted.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Natalya and Charlotte Flair defeated The Kabuki Warriors in a non-title match via submission.

Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall after Murphy's Law.

Zelina Vega and Andrade defeated Carolina and Sin Cara via pinfall.

Rusev defeated Drew McIntyre via disqualification after Bobby Lashley hit him with a crutch shot and Randy Orton hit him with an RKO. Richochet ran out to make the save for Rusev.

The OC defeated Humberto Carrillo and The Street Profits via pinfall.

The Viking Raiders defeated The East Hampton Polo Boys via pinfall.

The evening also saw Seth Rollins defeat Adam Cole (c) via disqualification after Kyle O'Reilly reached under the bottom rope and grabbed the leg of Rollins.

Following the match the Undisputed Era kept on beating down Rollins until members of the Raw roster ran out to save him. This brought out the rest of the NXT roster as well and a massive brawl erupted. Ricochet hit a Shooting Star Press onto wrestlers to end the final segment.

