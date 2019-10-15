WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Goes Hunting For The Fiend, Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury Sign Contract for Crown Jewel

While Monday Night Raw primarily was aimed at the conclusion of the 2019 WWE Draft as Raw and SmackDown move to USA networks and Fox respectively. The conclusion of the show saw Raw emerging as the roster stocked with more heavyweight wrestlers, it also pushed prominent storylines like the Crown Jewel event, slated for October 31, in Saudi Arabia.

Notably, Raw this week featured some solid and entertaining in-ring efforts that provided a positive outlook for the show. The evening commenced with a video montage that showcased one of the most well-known pay-per-view event finishes in recent memory in universal champion Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell. It concluded with footage from Friday's SmackDown, where "The Fiend" emerged from underneath the ring to attack Rollins during his show-opening bout with Roman Reigns. Later during an interview, Rollins revealed that he would be going "Fiend hunting" on Raw to find Wyatt and end this once and for all.

Furthermore, it was later announced that Rollins will defend the Universal Title against "The Fiend" in a falls count anywhere match at Crown Jewel.

The evening also saw an episode of Firefly Funhouse where Wyatt said The Fiend never forgets. However, Rollins showed up and started to beat down Wyatt and literally set it on fire to close the week's episode.

The evening also saw a contract signing for the Crown Jewel matchup between Braun Strowman and the lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world Tyson Fury. The segment, moderated by Jerry "The King" Lawler, the segment saw a war of words between the two before Strowman broke the table with his bare hands. Fury, on his part, after a few attempts, broke the pen used for signing the contract and walked off.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair via pinfall with a crucifix rollup to earn Raw the top draft pick for the night.

Andrade defeated Ali via pinfall after the Hammerlock DDT.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Viking Raiders defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert

Roode (c) via pinfall to win the titles.

Aleister Black defeated Eric Young via submission with the Dark Ritual.

Ricochet defeated Shelton Benjamin via pinfall after connecting with the Recoil.

Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall after Murphy's Law.

The Kabuki Warriors defeated Lacey Evans & Natalya via pinfall after Asuka

rolled up Evans for the victory.

