WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins on a Spree as Stomping Ground Drama Unfolds

Six days before WWE's next pay per view Stomping Grounds, Monday Night Raw saw Baron Corbin slated to reveal the referee for his Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins, a new number one contender to the United States Championship and a promo by Paul Heyman on his client and MITB briefcase winner Brock Lesner.

The evening started with Elias donning a referee's shirt and revealing that Baron Corbin had chosen him to be the ref in the Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds. However, Rollins beat him down and promised anyone who aligned with Corbin would meet a similar fate to Elias.

Throughout the evening, there were multiple times Corbin announced a new referee with Rollins beating down every single one for them including EC3 and Eric Young.

The evening also saw Paul Heyman cut an in-ring promo on behalf of his client and Money in the Bank winner Brock Lesnar. He teased Lesnar possibly being in attendance in Los Angeles for Raw, or even this Sunday at Stomping Grounds.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

The New Day defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (2-0) at a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan via pinfall

Ricochet won a Fatal 5-Way elimination match to become United States championship No. 1 contender

The Viking Raiders defeated Russ Taylor and Randy Taylor via pinfall

The Usos defeated The Good Brothers via pinfall

Women's Tag Team Championship -- The IIconics (c) defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss via pinfall to retain the titles

Monday Night Raw also saw another edition of Firefly Funhouse with Bray Wyatt and 24/7 champion R-Truth and Carmella being at ringside in disguise. On being recognised, they were attacked by the mid-carders, but managed to escape. Becky Lynch called out Lacey Evans with the former laying out Evans with the Becksploder.

Roman Reigns too cut a promo where he called for Shane McMahon to come out and face him, with the latter, who was partying with Drew McIntrye, and Raw tag team champions The Revival, arrogantly declining. Roman Reigns took out The Revival and McIntyre, Reigns before chasing down McMahon to the ring where he delivered a Superman Punch followed by a spear.