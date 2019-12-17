WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Punishes Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch Challenges Asuka

A day after a pretty entertaining TLC on Sunday, Monday night Raw saw Seth Rollins laying a beating on Rey Mysterio for helping out Kevin Owens last week. The evening also Becky Lynch issued a challenge to Asuka while Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles. It also saw WWE declare Andrade the winner of a gauntlet match to determine who would be the number one contender for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship.

Rollins started off the night with an in-ring promo where he said AOP were the first two from the locker room to live on the right side of history. He also added that he was issuing an apology in advance for what they would have to do to a certain superstar without revealing any more details.

Following the gauntlet match, Mysterio was helping Carrillo, when AOP and Seth Rollins hit the ring and beat down Mysterio for giving Owens a lead pipe. Rollins hit a curb stomp on Mysterio before exiting the ring with AOP. Later he issued a challenge for the United States Championship, which Mysterio accepted.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

The OC defeated The Viking Raiders via pinfall with a Magic Killer on Ivar.

Erik Rowan defeated Dante Leon via pinfall.

Bobby Lashley proposed Lana.

Andrade won a gauntlet match against R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, Ricochet, Matt Hardy, and Humberto Carrillo.

Asuka defeated Deonna Purrazzo via submission with the Asuka Lock.

Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles with an RKO following which he was beaten up by The OC.

The evening also a pre-taped video of Becky Lynch being aired where she issued a challenge to Asuka, claiming she was out to prove something to herself.

