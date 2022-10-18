WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins retains title, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley collide

WWE dished out another superb episode of Monday Night RAW on October 17. The night saw United States Champion Seth Rollins put his belt on the line against his nemesis, Matt Riddle, just a week after securing it from Bobby Lashley. Dexter Lumis finally entered the ring for a match against his long-time adversary, The Miz, after weeks of torment and stalking. We also witnessed Brock Lesnar’s return to the squared ring while Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson battled Alpha Academy and Elias in an enthralling tag-team match.

Here are the complete highlights from an action-packed episode of Monday Night RAW:

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley open the night

RAW began abruptly with Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar in mid-sentence. He clearly did not want to wait for the show to begin, and The Beast did not keep him waiting for long. When they collided at ringside, Lesnar immediately took control of The All Mighty. He was run into the ring post and Speared through the barricade by the former US champion. Several officials and wrestlers attempted to remove Lashley from the ringside area, but he returned around the ring to Spear Lesnar over the announce table before slamming him right through it.

Tag Team Action: Alpha Academy vs Gallows and Anderson

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had their first match back in WWE after their triumphant return last week, clashing against The Alpha Academy. The Giants, Luke Gallows and Otis, collided in the ring first and the powerhouses immediately lashed out at each other.

Otis kept playing spoiler, stopping The OC from hitting the Magic Killer, resulting in a fantastic back-and-forth between Chad Gable and Anderson. After some grueling action, Anderson struck with the Magic Killer to seal the victory for his team.

Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL vs Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky competed in a tag team match against Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae. The vicious Bayley was also present at the commentary table to watch the action unfold. Sky and LeRae had a nice exchange for their teams before Belair tagged in and began to assert her dominance. She even grabbed her partner and used her as a weapon to knock down her opponents. Belair got too occupied with Bayley, who distracted her and lost the match as Kai and Sky took advantage of the distraction.

Baron Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler

JBL made a special appearance to reintroduce Baron Corbin to the WWE Universe. He dropped the Happy moniker and donned a new vest, but he still seemed to have the majority of the same demeanour. Corbin faced Ziggler right after his introduction. He immediately took control and threw the show-off out of the ring while JBL sat with the commentators to analyse his new sensation.

The Show-off began to show signs of life and used his veteran experience to turn the tide in his favour, but Corbin’s power proved too strong for him to overcome. After executing his End of Days move, the no longer-lone Wolf secured the victory and stood tall in the ring.

AJ Styles clashes against Dominik Mysterio

Earlier in the evening, AJ Styles provoked Dominik Mysterio into a one-on-one match. Styles had an early advantage, clearly outmatching Dominik due to his lack of experience. Styles then made the classic mistake of confronting Rhea Ripley, who attempted to instigate him into attacking her at ringside. Dominik had enough time to ambush The Phenomenal One and then rolled up the former WWE Champion to earn the biggest win of his career.

Dexter Lumis confronts The MIZ, Elias makes comeback

Throughout the show, The Miz pretended to have a knee injury in order to avoid facing Lumis, but Johnny Gargano exposed his ruse, forcing him to take on his recent adversary. The A-Lister attacked him in the aisle with a steel chair and used the Skull-Crushing Finale on the chair to lay him flat on the mat.

Right after this segment, Elias returned to the stage to perform after months of hiatus. However, he was cut off by Riddle, who was actually just trying to perform a duet with him. The hilarious session went a little overboard and was cut short by Rollins’ making his entrance for the main event of the night.

United States Title Match: Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins (c)

Seth Rollins faced the man he lost to at WWE Extreme Rules, Matt Riddle, one week after dethroning Bobby Lashley as United States Champion. The match was filled with high-octane action as two of the best wrestlers in the business brawled in the main event of RAW.

When Rollins jabbed Seth Rollin’s jaw, the Freak bamboozled but was saved as Elias got involved. Rollins then landed a vicious knee strike on Elias to get him out of the ring. Riddle locked in the Triangle Hold on Rollins. The US Champion desperately extended his foot to the rope to save his championship, but the Original Bro held firm. However, Rollins managed to escape the hold and then turned the tie by hitting his signature knee strike for the win.

Following the match, Rollins attempted to stomp Riddle into the United States title but Mustafa Ali saved the day by chasing the champion away and repeatedly saying that he is now Rollins’ next problem.

