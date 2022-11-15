WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins Retains US title, Theory Ruins Celebration

WWE is gearing up for WarGames, which will be a part of the much anticipated Survivor Series that will unfold next week. On Monday Night RAW, the promotion focused on building up the feuds and setting up stories for the mega event.

Bobby Lashley and Mustafa Ali engaged in a brawl, Seth Rollins faced off with Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Matt Riddle locked horns with Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable, and The Miz hosted another episode of his customary talk show.

Let’s dive into the complete highlights of another episode from WWE RAW that aired on September 14:

Bobbly Lashley and Mustafa Ali opened the night

The episode began with Seth Rollins walking to the ring to deliver his promo. Rollins’ clash with Bobby Lashley was fresh in the minds of the people and the storm has kept brewing between the wrestlers since then.

It didn’t take much time for the All Mighty long to join him in the ring and declare that he would continue to beat people until he regains the United States title. Mustafa Ali interfered and assaulted a referee because he wanted a match to exact revenge for being attacked the week before.

Ali then tried to assault Lashley twice, but the big man was able to repel him both times. He accepted the match challenge but warned him that he would be bashed. After a brief halt, Ali launched a running dropkick. The powerhouse was thrown into the ring post and was dumbfounded. However, Lashley regained his feet and burst out at Ali, ramming his head into the same post.

Ali kept trying to make a comeback, but Lashley stopped him every time. The All Mighty finally connected with the Hurt Lock to win after hitting a vicious Spear on Ali.

Tamina took on Mia Yim

Mia Yim battled Tamina in her first match back under the WWE banner on Monday, following her surprise return last week. The HBIC was paired with Tamina to demonstrate her ability to compete against a powerhouse like Rhea Ripley. Tamina may not have had as much success as Ripley, especially in recent years, but she certainly fits the bill physically. Tamina took advantage of the distraction when Ripley and Dominik Mysterio came out to watch the action. She won the match with relative ease and continues her march in RAW.

Singles Match: Chad Gable vs Matt Riddle

Following a brief backstage faceoff, Riddle and Gable met for the third match of the night. They had several encounters earlier in the year when RK-Bro held the tag titles, so there could have been some unfinished business. The two wrestlers brought out their A-game right from the bell and rained punches and elbows on each other. As the match progressed, the Bro gained some momentum and connected some decent moves. However, Gable was determined and scored the pin with a backslide and a little help from Otis holding his feet on the bottom rope for leverage.

Dominik Mysterio faces Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin and Dominik Mysterio were pitted for a match after The Miz finished his talk show. Dom was accompanied by Ripley and Damian Priest. After being backed into a corner, the rising star slapped Benjamin and then hopped out of the ring to avoid retaliation. He attempted a surprise attack on his opponent, but The Gold Standard quickly regained the upper hand.

Dom was aware that he was physically outmatched, so he attempted to gain an advantage through dirty tricks. It worked a few times, but Benjamin was not going down without a fight. The younger Mysterio was able to ram Benjamin into the ring while his allies were distracted. He topped it up with a Frog Splash, which arguably was the best move of the night and secured the win.

Dana Brooke’s altercation with Iyo Sky

This week, Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL competed against the babyface, Dana Brooke. Nikki Cross was at ringside with Bayley and Dakota Kai, but she didn’t seem all that interested in what was going on. Cross was just kind of walking around looking up at the rafters as they all made their way to the ring. She appeared to be thinking about something other than what was going on in the arena.

Brooke was attempting to vent her frustrations by gaining an early advantage, but Sky was able to quickly take control thanks to her speed and agility. She eventually took the victory after connecting a ferocious Over the Moonsault.

Sizzling Theory thumps Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler who is known to steal the limelight interrupted Austin Theory’s passionate promo about what has been going on with him recently. The two resurrected their feud that was brewing from a few months ago and it resulted in a match on the night.

The 25-year-old was aggressive from the start and was determined to teach Ziggler a lesson. Theory began to target Ziggler’s shoulder after fighting out a sleeper by repeatedly sending him into the ring post. Theory was able to hit two A-Town Downs in a row and a pin was the obvious choice. But the youngster was determined to punish Ziggler and did not go for the pin. Instead, he continued to beat him down at ringside until the referee blew the whistle.

As he unloaded on The Showoff, Theory continued to rip apart the ringside area. It took several officials to finally get him to leave.

Singles Match: Baron Corbin vs Akira Tozawa

While playing poker backstage, Akira Tozawa cleaned out Baron Corbin and JBL, so when Corbin tried to cheat, the former 205 Live regular challenged him to a match. Tozawa was able to get in a lot of offense against The New Wrestling God despite giving up several inches and a few dozen pounds. Corbin, on the other hand, caught him flying off the top rope and hit End of Days for a quick victory.

US Title Match: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

Balor and Rollins have fought numerous times over the years, and they returned to the ring this week with the US Championship on the line. The main event could not have been any better with the two excellent wrestlers going hard at each other.

Rollins obviously has a slight power and height advantage, so he initially had the upper hand. The Prince stayed in the fight by countering almost everything he could throw at him with his speed and technical ability.

The Visionary was forced to defend himself after being pushed into the announcement table. As the match came to a close, The OC and Judgment Day began fighting around the ring, causing chaos everywhere. In a fantastic main event, Rollins used the opportunity to hit a Stomp for the win and retain the title. Austin Theory came out of nowhere and knocked out Rollins after the match and ended the show standing tall with the US title in his hands.

