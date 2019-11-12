WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins' Survivor Series Team Announced; Kabuki Warriors Beat Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair

Monday Night Raw, another pre-taped evening from Manchester saw a number of developments on the Raw roster, heading to WWE Survivor Series 2019, as the NXT invasion continued. The evening saw Seth Rollins take on a WWE NXT superstar, while the women's tag team titles were put on the line as the Kabuki Warriors took on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, while the Bobby Lashley-Lana-Rusev saga continued.

The evening saw Seth Rollins come out for an in-ring promo where he addressed Triple H's words from last week but went on to say that even though NXT started the fight, he and other Raw members would end it. Rollins went on to an open challenge, which was immediately accepted by WWE UK Champion Walter.

The match saw Imperium interfering to help out Walter and Rollins winning by disqualification. A beatdown ensued, but Rollins was saved by The Street Profits and Kevin Owens. This led to a tag team bout where Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and The Street Profits defeated Imperium via pinfall.

The evening also saw Lana saying that she was pregnant with Rusev's child. This led to Rusev coming out amid the news that he is going to be a father and as he tried to make sense of the situation, a heated exchange followed and Lana repeatedly started slapping Rusev. Lashley was soon out and beat down Rusev in the ring. As Lashley and Lana retreated up the ramp, she revealed that it was all a ruse allowing Lashley to beat Rusev.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Women's Tag Team Championship match saw The Kabuki Warriors defeat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair via pinfall to retain the titles, thanks to a distraction by NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler. During the match, Baszler tried distracting Lynch, only to have SmackDown women's champion Bayley emerge from the crowd and attempt to take out Baszler. The distraction allowed Asuka to roll Lynch up for the win. Following the match, Bayley attacked Lynch from behind.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sin Cara via pinfall after the Claymore kick.

24/7 Championship Samir Singh (c) and Sunil Singh versus R-Truth ended in a no contest.

Andrade defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall after the Hammerlock DDT.

Aleister Black cut another pre-taped promo.

Erick Rowan defeated Soner Dursun via pinfall after the Iron Claw Slam.

The Viking Raiders defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews via pinfall after the Viking Experience to Andrews.

The evening also saw Humberto Carrillo, Randy Orton and Ricochet defeat The OC via pinfall after Carrillo pinned Styles following a moonsault in what was Monday Night Raw's main event. Prior to the match, it was revealed that Rollins will be joined at Survivor Series by Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre to take on Team SmackDown and Team NXT.

