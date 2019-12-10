WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Turns Complete Heel, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Challenge Kabuki Warriors at TLC

Following weeks of teasers, Seth Rollins' heel turn came full circle on Monday Night Raw as he aligned himself with AOP. The final Raw event before WWE's last 2019 pay-per-view TLC also saw Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair team up to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the women's tag team championship at TLC.

The evening saw Kevin Owens being interviews backstage, where he claimed that the attack on him by the AOP was under Seth Rollins' direction. Deciding to go look for AOP, he ran into Rey Mysterio who offered him a lead pipe to assist him in his search. Owens also ran into Mojo Rawley who received a slap from Owens after repeatedly giving him the wrong directions in which AOP had gone.

The story progressed when following a match between Viking Raiders and Street Prophets, Rollins came to the ring and offered the teams to stay in the ring to hear what he had to say, which they declined. However, Owens walked to the ring and told Rollins to tell him when they were coming so that he could be the victims of a three-on-one attack. Rollins denied the accusation even as AOP was shown arriving backstage. Rollins went on to add that the only way to prove he was not in League with AOP was to leave, which he promptly did.

As the evening progressed, Owens was seen busting up AOP's car before being attacked from behind by the tag team who slammed the car's door into Owens' head. Seth Rollins emerged from the car before confirming himself to be in league with AOP and hitting a curb stomp on the concrete before walking off with AOP.

Rollins later re-entered the arena to announce that the crowd had turned on him despite always laying it on the line for fans. Disgusted with the disrespect, he added that he was always truthful when he said he was not with the AOP, but the fans took Owens's side thus prompting him to actually turn heel.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Hardy via pinfall after a Claymore Kick.

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Street Prophets via pinfall to retain the titles.

Aleister Black defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall after Black Mass.

Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade via pinfall with a roll-up.

Buddy Murphy defeated Zack Ryder via pinfall with Murphy's Law.

Erick Rowan defeated Tracer X via stoppage.

The evening also saw Lynch and Flair decide to team up after Becky Lynch won a match against Kabuki Warriors due to disqualification. The women's tag team champs brought in a chair to the ring to lead to the disqualification. After Flair too was laid down by them outside, Lynch's locker, Lynch and Flair accepted the Kabuki Warrior challenge, saying they wanted to make it tables, ladders and chairs match for the championship belts at TLC.

The evening also saw the Rusev and Lana divorce proceedings which, however, went no way, before chaos ensued as Bobby Lashley and Rusev got into a bout. It was announced the two would meet in a tables match at TLC.

Rey Mysterio managed to retain his WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles via pinfall thanks to a little distraction from Orton, who not only laid out The OC outside the ring but also allowed Mysterio to steal a win over a distracted Styles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.