WWE RAW Results: Shayna Baszler and Asuka defeat The Golden Role Models

Monday night’s WWE RAW episode was full of action. Shayna Baszler and Asuka defeated The Golden Role Models (Bayley and Sasha Banks). Apart from that Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa to retain his 24/7 championship title. However, in the next outing, Shelton Benjamin defeated Cedric to win the 24/7 championship title.

Check out the results of the gripping fixtures that were held in Monday night’s episode:

Apollo Crews vs. Shelton Benjamin: Apollo Crews defeated Shelton Benjamin via pinfall

Angel Garza vs. Ivar: Angel Garza defeated Ivar via pinfall

Mickie James vs. Natalya: Natalya defeated Mickie James via countout

The Golden Role Models (Bayley and Sasha Banks) vs. Asuka and Shayna Baszler: Shayna Baszler & Asuka defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks via submission in a non-title match

Ruby Riott vs. Peyton Royce: Peyton Royce defeated. Ruby Riott via pinfall

Dolph Ziggler vs Erik: Dolph Ziggler defeated Erik on Raw Underground

Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin vs Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali: Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin def. Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali in an elimination match

Cedric Alexander vs Shelton Benjamin: Cedric Alexander defeated. Shelton Benjamin to win the title

24/7 Championship: Cedric Alexander vs Akira Tozawa: Cedric Alexander defeated. Akira Tozawa via pinfall to retain the title

24/7 Championship: Shelton Benjamin vs Cedric Alexander: Shelton Benjamin defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall to win the title

Montez Ford vs Andrade: Montez Ford defeated Andrade via pinfall