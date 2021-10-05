WWE Raw Results: SmackDown Champion Becky Lynch Heads to RAW; Bianca Belair Defeats Charlotte Flair

The second half of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) draft took place on Monday night during the Raw episode as several talents swapped sides and joined another brand of the sports entertainment company. It must be mentioned that the changes in WWE would go into effect after October 21 following the Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, two new matches were also announced for the Crown Jewel on Monday night’s Raw episode. Drew McIntyre would take on Big E for the WWE Championship title before moving to Smackdown. On the other hand, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley have agreed for a rematch under the no disqualification category.

Here are the highlights and results from WWE Raw on Monday night:

Talent Swaps:

It’s official! WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch will head to Raw after Crown Jewel. The duo of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will also move to Raw. WWE’s new NIL signing Olympic champion Gable Steveson will undergo training before making his debut in Raw.

Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair: The show started with Lynch’s announcement that she will move to Raw as Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to move to Smackdown. Flair addressed Lynch and after that Lynch suggested now that she is set to move to Raw, she might as well win the title. Lynch and Flair’s discussion was interrupted by Bianca Belair, who wondered why she was kept out of the Raw Championship conversation. Finally, it was decided that Blair will take on Flair. And, Flair was defeated by Belair via disqualification after Lynch interfered in the match.

Other results on WWE Raw:

United States Championship | Jeff Hardy vs Damian Priest: Damian Priest retained his United States Championship title by defeating Jeff Hardy via pinfall.

Dana Brooke vs Shayna Baszler: Dana Brooke was beaten by Shayna Baszler via submission. However, after defeating Brooke, Baszler continued her assault on her opponent. However, Doudrop ran to the ring to save Brooke.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo: Mansoor and Mustafa Ali lost the tag team match to Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo via pinfall.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs Big E and Drew McIntyre: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were defeated via pinfall by Big E and Drew McIntyre.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match | Natalya and Tamina vs Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley:

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Natalya and Tamina via pinfall.

The Hurt Business vs The New Day: The New Day won the match after Xavier Woods pinned Shelton Benjamin on the mat.

