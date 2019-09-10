Take the pledge to vote

WWE Raw Results: Stone Cold Steve Austin Steals Show, Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter Wins 24/7 Championship

Stone Cold Steve Austin guzzled some beer before Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins were brought out for the Clash of Champions universal title match contract signing to be moderated by the Texan Rattlesnake.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
WWE Raw Results: Stone Cold Steve Austin Steals Show, Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter Wins 24/7 Championship
The highlight of the evening was the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin for a special segment. (Photo Credit: @steveaustinBSR)
Following almost a decade-long absence from Madison Square Garden, Monday Night Raw made its way back to the venue in a star-studded, action-packed episode. The highlight of the evening was the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin for a special segment and a 10-man tag-team action merely days away from Clash of Champions.

The evening began with the shattering of the glass and the emergence of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake guzzled some beer before Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins were brought out for the Clash of Champions universal title match contract signing to be moderated by Austin.

Both men signed the contract but before the segment could end, The OC interrupted. United States champion AJ Styles made his way down the ramp while verbally trolling Austin, prompting the familiar MSG chants of "A--HOLE!"

The segment saw Strowman taking care of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with Rollins attempting to hit AJ Styles with the stomp, which the US champ countered, sending Rollins out of the ring. However, Styles turned around Stone Cold Stunner from Austin to a huge reaction from the crowd.

The evening also saw Cedric Alexander defeat AJ Styles via disqualification in a non-title match after Anderson and Gallows interfered. The OC geared up to give a beating to Alexander before The Viking Raiders came out to make the save and clean house of the heels.

The biggest match of the evening was when Cedric Alexander, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and The Viking Raiders took on AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, defeating the latter via pinfall as Alexander laid out Styles with an insane Lumbar Check.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks via pinfall after Flair connected with a Natural Selection on SmackDown women's champion Bayley.

Rey Mysterio defeated Gran Metalik via pinfall after the 619 followed by a Frog Splash.

King of the Ring semifinals - Baron Corbin defeated Samoa Joe (via pinfall) and Ricochet to advance to the finals in a terrific television match. While Ricochet had the match in his hands, Corbin was able to pull Ricochet away from the pin, toss him over the barricade and steal the victory instead.

Natalya defeated Lacey Evans via submission with the Sharpshooter.

The evening also saw Former New York Knicks star and current Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter win the 24/7 championship from R-Truth. Also, the latest edition of the "Firefly Funhouse" aired with Bray Wyatt telling Rollins and Strowman that friends won't help them where they're going at Hell in a Cell, referring to Austin moderating the contract signing between the two.

