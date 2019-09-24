WWE Raw Results: The Fiend Targets Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio Wins Universal Championship Shot in Fatal Five-Way

This week's Monday Night Raw, ahead of WWE SmackDown's move to FOX and the subsequent draft as well as Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw strong focus on the current universal championship program for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view featuring Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The WWE Raw evening also saw The Fiend lay down Braun Strowman and a new contender for the universal championship in Rey Mysterio.

The evening started with another pre-taped intro with Universal Champion Rollins making his way to the ring to officially open the show. Rollins said he's never felt the way he felt last week on Raw as he was being stalked by The Fiend in his entire career. He was however, interrupted by Braun Strowman and the two got into a heated back-and-forth exchange before Rollins laid down a challenge for later in the show.

The evening also saw an episode of the "Firefly Funhouse" which Wyatt signed off by warning Rollins with "See you in hell!"

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman ended in a no contest when The Fiend made his grand appearance for the week and took down Strowman as Rollins cowered in fear in the corner. Strowman eventually regrouped only to be put down with the Mandible Claw as the show went off air.

Here's what else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw:

The Viking Raiders defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows via pinfall after the Viking Experience to Anderson.

Rusev defeated EC3 via submission with the Accolade in a squash match.

Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross via submission after Banks was able to counter a crossbody attempt from Cross into the Banks Statement.

Lacey Evans defeated Ember Moon via submission with the Sharpshooter.

24/7 Championship -- Carmella defeated R-Truth via pinfall to win the title after she cleverly baited him in.

Chad Gable defeated Baron Corbin via disqualification after Corbin utilized his king's scepter.

Rey Mysterio defeated Robert Roode (via pinfall), AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet in a fatal-five way elimination match to become No. 1 contender for the universal championship.

The evening also saw WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch joined Michael Cole for a sit-down interview backstage where she said she prefers that Sasha Banks be on a hot streak when she faces her.

