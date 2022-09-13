WWE RAW Results: The Judgment Day Sabotage Dominik Mysterio vs Edge Bout

After a successful Clash at the Castle event, the WWE Universe is now gearing up for the upcoming major event, the Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, the promotion has begun various stories that will most likely find their climax in the pay-per-view bouts of the forthcoming event. Monday night’s RAW episode that aired on September 12, significantly focused on laying the groundwork for Extreme Rules.

Following his altercation with Austin Theory last week, Johnny Gargano announced that he will return to the ring in this week’s episode. In a bizarre string of events, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz once more, Dominik Mysterio joined Judgment Day, and Braun Strowman made a disastrous comeback to the organization.

Here are all the highlights from another gripping episode from Monday Night RAW:

1v1 Match: Matt Riddle vs Finn Balor

It was the former S.H.I.E.L.D man, Seth Rollins who kicked off the night with a humorous promo that the audience appeared to enjoy, but he was soon interrupted by an enraged Matt Riddle. Before we could hear the music from Judgment Day, the Bro chased him away.

They attempted to recruit Riddle, but he declined and ended up kicking them out as the show went to commercial. When we returned, The Bro and Balor were already engaged in a singles match.

With a couple of gut-wrench suplexes and a Broton for a rapid near-fall, the former MMA fighter gained the upper hand. Damian Priest was more of a stumbling block than anything else.

When Rey Mysterio got too engaged, he took Priest into the crowd to remove him out of the mix. Both guys failed their finishing moves before Rollins stepped up again inside the ring. His distraction allowed The Prince to score with the Coup de Grace and secure the win.

Tag Team Match: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs Racquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, fought Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in their debut match as a title team.

Rodriguez and Aliyah were dominant, and Rodriguez won with a big Tejana Bomb from the top rope. This meant another defeat for Nikki and Doudrop, who were subsequently spotted bickering backstage.

1v1 Match: Johnny Gargano vs Chad Gable

Gargano’s first match back in WWE was against Chad Gable, a wrestler he knows well from their time together in NXT.

The bout had a quick tempo as both wrestlers showed a lot of urgency to dominate early in the match. Gable displayed considerable strength, while Gargano countered with swift movements.

The audience was pumped for this bout, as “This is awesome” chants surrounded the ring. Gargano dispatched Otis and Gable with a stunning suicide dive. He pinned his opponent immediately after he hit him with DDT from the top apron into the ring.

1v1 Match: Bianca Belair vs Sonya Deville

Bianca Belair stepped out to defend the Raw women’s title in an open challenge, which Sonya Deville accepted. For much of the match, The Jersey Devil held the upper hand, making Devil look like the underdog.

Surprisingly, Deville was largely employing traditional pro wrestling moves, with only a few elements of MMA thrown in for good measure. After some grueling action, Belair connected her finisher KOD for the win and defended her title successfully.

Omos vs Two Local Wrestlers

Omos faced two local stars in a squash match, effortlessly dominating both guys for a swift victory. The match was pretty much a formality as the veteran swept the two wrestlers with ease.

Dexter Lumis haunts The Miz

Backstage, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins clashed, prompting The Visionary to challenge Rollins for the US Championship next week. Without hesitation, the All Mighty consented.

We caught up with The Miz and Maryse at their house for a special interview, but The A-Lister was still concerned about Lumis.

He became enraged and evicted the camera team from his home. He and Maryse get into their car and drove away. When the camera returned to the house, we saw Lumis inside, sketching a picture for The Miz and Maryse that included their children.

This conflict is strange but exciting all at the same time. It’ll be fascinating to watch whether Lumis ever explains why he’s going after them.

Main Event: Edge vs Dominik Mysterio

Throughout the night, we saw Rey trying to convince Edge and Dominik to call off the fight, but neither man wanted to back down, so they met in the main event of the show. Immediately after the bell rang, Edge took control and pounded Mysterio around the ring. The veteran wrestler absolutely schooled the youngster.

It needed Rhea Ripley’s intervention for the younger Mysterio to capitalize and slam Edge into the metal stairs. The contest became much more competitive in the second half. Dominik put up a lot of resistance, but Edge was never completely out of the battle. In fact, in the end, he recovered control and resumed bashing the 25-year-old while he was bound to the ropes.

Priest and Balor interrupted and forced a disqualification by assaulting The Rated-R Superstar and Rey Mysterio. They attempted to break Edge’s leg by slamming it up against a chair whilst Balor delivered the Coup de Grace. The night ended with Priest and Balor standing tall in the ring after creating all the havoc.

