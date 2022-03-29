WWE Raw Results: The Usos vs RK-Bro, 8-woman Tag Match Winners, Highlights from March 28

The March 28 episode was the go-home edition of WWE Raw before Sunday’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view (PPV). To create a build-up for the weekend festivities, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns appeared to make the show feel as big as possible. Lesnar, choosing a different game strategy, relayed his message to Reigns and promised to leave Dallas as a double champion on Sunday night.

He also mentioned that he simply plans to take Lesnar’s title as it is personal to him.

Meanwhile, on the show, the Usos took on RK-Bro in a champions vs. champions non-title match, an eight-woman tag match involving all four women’s tag teams, plus The Street Profits faced Alpha Academy, and much more.

Here are the results and highlights from Monday night’s events at WWE RAW:

The Miz vs Rey Mysterio: The match came after a Miz promo cut while Logan Paul sported the mask the duo stole from Rey Mysterio last week. Dominick Mysterio was ejected from ringside for attacking Miz and Paul, however, Rey still got the win. He also got his mask back from Paul after the match.

Omos vs The Viking Raiders: In this handicap match, Omos put down Eric with a clothesline before sending him outside the ring for the count-out.

In another highlight, Bobby Lashley came out to confront Omos after the giant challenged that nobody is ready to face him. Lashley was initially manhandled before he finally dropped Omos with a shoulder block.

WWE boss Vince McMahon gave Seth Rollins a spot at WrestleMania after Rollins visited McMahon’s office. MacMahon obliged but declined to inform Rollins who he would be facing in the ring at the biggest PPV.

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs Carmella, Queen Zelina, Natalya and Shayna Baszler: After a not so entertaining back and forth contest, Ripley scored the win via pinfall over Zelina for her team.

Austin Theory vs Ricochet: After the crowd chants distraction, Theory was able to turn the tables in this non-title match and win by hitting his finisher for the win.

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss: The second handicap match of the night saw McIntyre easily defeat Moss with a Claymore Kick.Corbin refused to tag into the match but Moss had to do a lot of work, which led to Moss losing quickly. But Corbin jumped on McIntyre after the match and then stole McIntyre’s sword.

The Usos vs RK-Bro: The main event of the night ended on interference when Orton was setting up for the RKO finish but The Street Profits attacked RK-Bro and took them out. Ricks Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura attacked The Usos as well while RK-Bro took out Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford with RKOs to stand tall in the final pre-WrestleMania episode of Raw.

