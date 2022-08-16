WWE RAW Results: Theory Extinguishes Fiery Dolph Ziggler in Main Event Slugfest

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a packed match card on August 15 which had some jaw-dropping battles. The episode was filled with drama and edge-of-the-seat action. Bobby Lashley returned to defend the United States Championship against AJ Styles, while Riddle appeared in an interview to discuss his future endeavours.

Elsewhere, Alexa Bliss and Asuka faced off against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in the women’s tag title battle. The episode also provided some follow-up on last week’s dramatic ending, when Dexter Lumis returned at the close of the episode.

Here are the complete highlights and results from the Monday night episode of RAW:

Opening Segment: Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and the Mysterios

At the start of the event, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damien Priest walked to the ring to gloat about their recent victories against the Mysterios. Priest also discussed his upcoming encounter with Edge on next week’s program. Rey Mysterio struck them from behind, knocking Balor and Priest unconscious. Ripley landed a DDT directly on Rey to make the matters settled. The story concluded with officials checking on Mysterio’s patriarch while Judgment Day was observed.

ALSO READ: What FIFA Ban Means for India Hosting The U17 Women’s World Cup? | Explained

Women’s Tag Team Match: Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

The opening bout of the night was a Women’s Tag Team Championship contest. To determine who would proceed to the semi-finals, Bliss and Asuka faced off against Doudrop and Nikki. Doudrop was able to use a Michinoku driver to halt Asuka, but it wasn’t enough to secure the pin. Bliss tagged in to execute DDT before Asuka tagged back in to seal the deal with a submission.

Tag Team Match: The Miz and Ciampa vs Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

The Miz and Ciampa presented a backstage battle to pump up their side before taking on Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander. After a grueling encounter, Ciampa was able to strike Ali with a running knee while he was attempting a 450 splash, allowing Ciampa to hit the Fairytale Ending for the pin and the victory.

1 v 1 Match: Kevin Owens vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre walked out to a standing ovation to promote his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Kevin Owens interrupted him, calling him delusory for believing he was carrying WWE. They exchanged a few more words before clashing in the night.

Both men started incorporating more powerful moves as the match progressed. As KO attempted to find a way to put the Scottish Warrior away, the crowd kept chanting, “This is amazing!” However, the gruesome match was interrupted by The Usos as they assaulted McIntyre. The match was causing the match to be terminated.

1 v 1 Match: Veer vs Beaux Keller

Next on the match card was the Indian wrestler Veer taking on a local star named Beaux Keller. Keller utilized his fast feet to avoid Veer’s clutches and executed a dropkick, but Veer recovered quickly and flung him over the top rope to the floor. He overpowered the newbie before winning with the Cervical Clutch.

1 v 1 Bobby Lashley vs AJ Styles

The subsequent match was Lashley vs. Styles for the US championship. While Lashley had the advantage in terms of power, the first few minutes of the battle were still a competitive exchange as Styles used his agility and speed to avoid Lashley’s grasp. As the fight progressed, both powerhouses hit on signature techniques before Lashley hammered Styles with a Spear for the victory.

ALSO READ: FIFA Suspends Indian Football Federation Over Third-party Influences

Women’s match: Dakota Kai vs Dana Brooke

Dakota Kai and Dana Brooke faced off in a singles match. Both the wrestlers had a brief backstage spat earlier in the evening. Kai was quite dominant and won after a brief but semi-competitive exchange that lasted a few minutes.

Main Event: Dolph Ziggler vs Theory

Earlier in the night, Theory and Dolph Ziggler clashed backstage. So as soon as the bell rang, they took each other down and started brawling. Ziggler attempted a few wrestling moves, but Theory knocked him out with a solid left hand.

The Showoff had to defend for a while before a leaping DDT gave him some breathing room. Theory landed his finisher for a clean win over the former world champion after numerous tight two-counts. WWE has presented interesting and engaging shows for three weeks in a row and this match was definitely on top of the charts.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here