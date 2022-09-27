WWE Raw Results, Winners And Highlights From September 26: Seth Rollins Beats Rey Mysterio, Matt Riddle Outclasses Damian Priest

Monday Night RAW featured high-octane action and plenty of drama. On the show, fans got to know that the RAW women’s championship match between Bianca Belair and challenger Bayley is now set to be a ladder match. Fans were also delighted to see the return of Edge. The Canadian wrestler saved Matt Riddle from a beatdown at the hands of The Judgement Day in the last segment. Edge also challenged Finn Balor to their first singles match, and announced that the match would be held under “I quit” rules. Raw also featured an enthralling match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio.

Here are the highlights of all the action from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky

Belair started off strongly and got some lariats in before SKY came back with knees in the corner. SK tried hard but was outclassed by Belair. In the end, Belair managed to pick up the win via pinfall after landing the K.O.D.

Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in this engrossing bout. Rollins scored the win via submission with a Peruvian necktie. The match saw interference from Dominik Mysterio as well as Rhea Ripley.

Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens vs Alpha Academy

The bout was a brutal one and wasn’t for the faint-hearted. Austin Theory came to ringside to try and help Alpha Academy but couldn’t tip the scales. The bout soon evolved into an intense back-and-forth battle. But Gargano managed to finish the match in an impressive fashion. Gargano landed his trademark DDT and picked up the win.

Omos vs Promotional Talent on RAW

The match between Omos and Promotional Talent was the least impressive bout of the night. Omos easily scored the win when he executed the double chokeslam on both of his opponents.

AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

Zayn managed to land some big moves early on but AJ fought back. There was very little to choose between both the wrestlers and the match evolved into a back-and-forth battle.

As the match progressed, AJ took a devastating kick to the face before Zayn executed a massive Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn ultimately managed to pick up the win with some assistance from Solo Sikoa. After Sikoa hit Styles with a uranage on the ring apron, Zayn finished the match with a Helluva Kick.



Matt Riddle vs Damian Priest

The highly-anticipated match lived up to its billing and enthralled the fans. Both men traded submission moves and counters before Riddle managed to gain some advantage with a suplex and a bro-ton. As the match progressed, a distraction from Balor allowed Priest to send Riddle into the barricades. But Riddle showed great resilience to defeat Priest via pinfall with a spladle.

