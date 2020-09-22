WWE RAW Results: Zelina Vega to Face Asuka for RAW Women's Title

Monday night's WWE RAW episode was unique in more than one way. A former WWE champion returned on RAW. Apart from this, Asuka's next title opponent was also revealed. The matches in the episode were clearly quite intense. Fans of the sport were clearly not disappointed as there was not a single dull moment in the entire episode.

Take a quick look at the results of the Monday night WWE RAW episode:

1. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Andrade and Angel Garza won the triple threat tag match. The winning team will now be up against the Street Profits for the RAW tag titles at Clash of Champions. This outing was intense and had some stellar moves. Take a look at one of them:

2. Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee: DNF

In this outing, Keith Lee's display of strength could not be ignored. He gave more than a couple of wow moments during the match, have a look: https://twitter.com/WWEUniverse/status/1308209150585974784?s=20

3. Zelina Vega vs. Mickie James: Zelina Vega defeated Mickie James in their head-to-head clash. The winner of the match will next face Asuka at Clash of Champions for the RAW Women's title. The outing was intense, here is a look at a stellar move during the bout:

4. Apollo Crews vs. Cedric Alexander: Apollo Crews defeated Cedric Alexander in their outing. In comparison to the other outings of the night, this one wasn't that intense. It was quite clear that Apollo will be winning the match, which he eventually did.

5. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Lana and Natalya: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Lana and Natalya

6. Asuka vs. Peyton Royce: DNF.

There was one particular move in the match which got everyone's attention instantly. Take a look:

7. RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business: DNF

The Retribution members were announced as Slapjack (Thorne), T-Bar (Dijakovic) and Mace (Madden).