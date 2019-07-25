Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

WWE Raw Reunion: Nikki Bella Explains Her Absence from Monday Night Show

Nikki Bella revealed that she was supposed to be in New Zealand but the trip did not work out and she could not make the Raw appearance in time.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WWE Raw Reunion: Nikki Bella Explains Her Absence from Monday Night Show
Nikki Bella was a notable absentee from WWE Raw Reunion (Photo Credit: WWE)
Loading...

Amidst speculations as to why were The Bella Twins absent from Monday's WWE Raw Reunion special, Nikki Bella has shed some light on their absence in a post shared on her official Instagram account.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Nikki revealed that she was supposed to be in New Zealand on Monday, but at the last moment, the trip did not work out and she could not make the Raw appearance in time.

She wrote, "Happy RAW Reunion So bummed @thebriebella and I couldn't make it Bella Army! I was suppose to be in New Zealand (blog coming soon to our YT channel why I'm not there now) but so excited for the WWE Superstars and viewers tonight for such a fun show! Melina better wrestle!!!"

The former WWE diva further revealed that she has "incredible memories" on Monday Night RAW for well over a decade and wishes there was "more than 10 slots for photos!"

Nikki also noted that she hopes she can make an in-ring return for a potential match that would see The Bella Twins vs WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

"Still praying that one day I can make it back, I believe in miracles ?? And plus nothing would be better than showing The IIconics Who Runs It, And Who Rules It! Bella Army 4 Life! Double Trouble 4 Life! Bellas 4 Life! Haters Gonna Hate, Bellas Gonna Ball! Always!", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Happy RAW Reunion ‍♀️ So bummed @thebriebella and I couldn’t make it Bella Army! I was suppose to be in New Zealand (blog coming soon to our YT channel why I’m not there now) but so excited for the WWE Superstars and viewers tonight for such a fun show! Melina better wrestle!!! I have had incredible memories on Monday Night RAW for well over a decade! I wish there was more than 10 slots for photos! I may post another 10! Lol and still wish there were more slots! My incredible memories are endless! Still praying that one day I can make it back, I believe in miracles And plus nothing would be better than showing The IIconics Who Runs It, And Who Rules It! Bella Army 4 Life! Double Trouble 4 Life! Bellas 4 Life! Haters Gonna Hate, Bellas Gonna Ball! Always! #bellaarmy #bellas #fearlessnikki #briemode #raw #rawreunion

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Notably, while there were plans for The Bellas vs The IIconics after WrestleMania 35, it never materialised due to Nikki's neck issues and the benign cyst that was found in her brain. This caused her to retire from pro-wrestling business and her sister Brie too bid adieu to the ring.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram