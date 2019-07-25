WWE Raw Reunion: Nikki Bella Explains Her Absence from Monday Night Show

Amidst speculations as to why were The Bella Twins absent from Monday's WWE Raw Reunion special, Nikki Bella has shed some light on their absence in a post shared on her official Instagram account.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Nikki revealed that she was supposed to be in New Zealand on Monday, but at the last moment, the trip did not work out and she could not make the Raw appearance in time.

She wrote, "Happy RAW Reunion So bummed @thebriebella and I couldn't make it Bella Army! I was suppose to be in New Zealand (blog coming soon to our YT channel why I'm not there now) but so excited for the WWE Superstars and viewers tonight for such a fun show! Melina better wrestle!!!"

The former WWE diva further revealed that she has "incredible memories" on Monday Night RAW for well over a decade and wishes there was "more than 10 slots for photos!"

Nikki also noted that she hopes she can make an in-ring return for a potential match that would see The Bella Twins vs WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

"Still praying that one day I can make it back, I believe in miracles ?? And plus nothing would be better than showing The IIconics Who Runs It, And Who Rules It! Bella Army 4 Life! Double Trouble 4 Life! Bellas 4 Life! Haters Gonna Hate, Bellas Gonna Ball! Always!", she wrote.

Notably, while there were plans for The Bellas vs The IIconics after WrestleMania 35, it never materialised due to Nikki's neck issues and the benign cyst that was found in her brain. This caused her to retire from pro-wrestling business and her sister Brie too bid adieu to the ring.