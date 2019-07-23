WWE Raw Reunion Results: Big Names Return, Kelly Kelly Becomes 1st Woman 24/7 Champion

Taking a break from its normal episodes, WWE Raw Reunion was a nostalgia riddled show that saw wrestling legends in attendance, new angles emerging for SummerSlam, and the 24/7 championship changing hands multiple times.

The evening began with 16-time world champion John Cena running own the list of fellow legends that will be in attendance this evening before reiterating that WWE will always be his home. The Usos headed to the ring to coax him into rapping, but Cena hesitated, until the Usos roasted him for leaving WWE for Hollywood. The Dr. of Thuganomics dropped a bomb in return by bringing up the brothers' past run-ins with the law. Jimmy & Jey then revealed that pops was in the building, and Rikishi was out. Soon after The Revival interrupted with D-Von Dudley and a tag match between The Usos and The Revival commenced where The Usos defeated The Revival via pin fall.

Here's what else happened on the show:

24/7 Championship — Drake Maverick defeated R-Truth via pinfall to win the title.

Drew McIntyre decimates Cedric Alexander even before match begun.

24/7 Championship — Pat Patterson defeated Drake Maverick (c) via pinfall to win the title.

The Viking Raiders defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins via pinfall.

24/7 Championship — Gerald Brisco defeated Pat Patterson (c) via pinfall to win the title.

24/7 Championship — Kelly Kelly defeated Gerald Brisco (c) via pinfall to win the title, becoming the first woman ever to win it.

Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe via pinfall.

24/7 Championship — Candice Michelle defeated Kelly Kelly (c) via pinfall to win the title.

24/7 Championship — Alundra Blayze defeated Candice Michelle (c) to win the title.

Rey Mysterio defeated Sami Zayn via pinfall.

"Million Dollar Man" buys the 24/7 championship.

24/7 Championship — Drake Maverick defeated Ted DiBiase (c) to win the title.

24/7 Championship — R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick (c) via pinfall to win the title.

Braun Strowman def. Randy Roe via pinfall.

The evening also saw a match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, were Gallows and Anderson attempted to get involved in the match on the outside, and that caused the DX music to blare over the speakers to a pop and Triple H and Shawn Michaels to emerge to watch Rollins' back.

As the brawl instensified, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash came out to run off the heels.

The evening also saw Bray Wyatt attacking Mick Foley and Natalya and Becky Lynch brawling ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

The evening concluded with Ric Flair, along with other legends in attendance, toasting Raw main segment. Hulk Hogan then followed, and he talked about how great it was to be back on Raw in his hometown of Tampa. Stone Cold Steven Austin was the final guest of the night who thanked everyone saying they were all part of the WWE family.