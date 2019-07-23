WWE Raw Reunion: Stone Cole Steve Austin Addresses His Wrestling Future Post Show

The Raw Reunion show on Monday night featured a host of celebrated superstars including Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Ted DiBiase, Ric Flair, Rikishi, Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin among others. In fact, the Texas rattlesnake, along with the other WWE Hall of Famers closed the show by offering a toast to the Monday Night Raw.

WWE has since then released a new video featuring Stone Cold addressing gis WWE future, noting he hopes the Raw Reunion specials happen again so he can continue to make appearances on the show.

Taking to Twitter, WWE posted, "EXCLUSIVE: @steveaustinBSR hopes #RawReunion keeps happening for years to come, because he's fixin' to show up every single time!"

EXCLUSIVE: @steveaustinBSR hopes #RawReunion keeps happening for years to come, because he's fixin' to show up every single time! pic.twitter.com/m3UBNmO4Vh — WWE (@WWE) 23 July 2019

In the video, Austin was heard saying, "To go out there with my brothers and sisters on Raw Reunion, I hope they continue to do this

every year because I will continue to show up."

Needless to say, Austin's words were met with a lot of enthusiasm on Twitter, with fans posting that he has more 'charisma' than the entire roster on WWE.

Here's what they wrote:

More charisma in that one guy than in the entire roster right now. — Captain Cap (@RUN_D_S_C) 23 July 2019

Wwe lacks larger than life characters. That’s why they keep wheeling out the undertaker. We need people like him and stone cold but we’re not getting it. Bray Wyatt has the potential to be. But I don’t trust wwe one bit when it comes to booking him. — U5 (@dxn_lds) 23 July 2019

Sitting through this #RAWReunion episode made me realize something. For a LONG time WWE got everything BESIDES the wrestling right. Now it seems they got ONLY the wrestling right. And I think they need to consider going back to the former. #RAW — FatherSuplex (@FatherSuplex) 23 July 2019

You don't ever ask Stone Cold Steve Austin just one question. EVER! Mike Rome is still recovering. — MarcD_Radio (@MarcDykton) 23 July 2019

Just have him teach the guys how to be stars — Sailor Jusiter (@jussiejussie) 23 July 2019

The Raw Reunion show which closed off by Austin offering a toast to his "brothers and sisters" in WWE, and the family he has been a part of for so many years also saw Kevin Nash, RVD, Booker T, Mark Henry and others sharing a cold beer before the show went off air.