2-min read

WWE Raw Reunion: Stone Cole Steve Austin Addresses His Wrestling Future Post Show

WWE has since then released a new video featuring Stone Cold addressing gis WWE future, noting he hopes the Raw Reunion specials happen again so he can continue to make appearances on the show.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
File image of Steve Austin. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

The Raw Reunion show on Monday night featured a host of celebrated superstars including Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Ted DiBiase, Ric Flair, Rikishi, Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin among others. In fact, the Texas rattlesnake, along with the other WWE Hall of Famers closed the show by offering a toast to the Monday Night Raw.

Taking to Twitter, WWE posted, "EXCLUSIVE: @steveaustinBSR hopes #RawReunion keeps happening for years to come, because he's fixin' to show up every single time!"

In the video, Austin was heard saying, "To go out there with my brothers and sisters on Raw Reunion, I hope they continue to do this

every year because I will continue to show up."

Needless to say, Austin's words were met with a lot of enthusiasm on Twitter, with fans posting that he has more 'charisma' than the entire roster on WWE.

Here's what they wrote:

The Raw Reunion show which closed off by Austin offering a toast to his "brothers and sisters" in WWE, and the family he has been a part of for so many years also saw Kevin Nash, RVD, Booker T, Mark Henry and others sharing a cold beer before the show went off air.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
