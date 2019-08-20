WWE Raw: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman New Raw Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks Attacks Natalya Again

WWE is firmly on the road to Clash of Champions with a number of developments on Monday Night Raw. Monday's telecast saw wrestlers advancing in the King of the Ring tournament, while Sasha Banks continued with her attack on Natalya. However, the highlight of the night was Universal Champion Seth Rollins becoming a tag-team champion for the third time in his career, with Braun Strowman.

The evening saw a United States Championship match between Braun Strowman and AJ Styles. However, the WWE match ended in disqualification because of an interference from Luke Gallows. The trio of Styles and The OC were almost on the verge of giving Strowman a beatdown when Rollins returned the favour from last week and made the save.

Backstage, Rollins was seen telling Strowman that he should be the next challenger for the Universal title, but first they had to take care of Rollins and subsequently a Raw Tag Team Championship against Gallows and Anderson was set up.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins went on to defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to win the Raw Tag Team Championship titles after Strowman put Anderson away with the running powerslam. While Styles attempted to make the save from the pinfall, Rollins ended that effort with the Stomp. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman ended the show as the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler via pinfall in the opening match after catching Ziggler in mid-air with a vicious spear.

"The Fiend" took out Jerry "The King" Lawler with the Mandible Claw.

Ricochet and The Miz defeated Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre via pinfall after Ricochet connected with the Recoil on Corbin.

King of the Ring First Round -- Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro via submission with the Coquina Clutch.

The New Day defeated The Revival via disqualification after Randy Orton took out Big E with an RKO out of nowhere.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose via pinfall.

King of the Ring First Round -- Cedric Alexander defeated Sami Zayn via pinfall with the Lumbar Check.

The evening also saw Rey Mysterio address his struggles in a backstage interview with Charly Caruso and as he was about to take his mask off, signaling retirement, his son Dominic stopped him, saying he's always dreamed of making his debut by teaming up with his father.

R-Truth interrupted Elias' "farewell performance" by sneaking into the ring disguised as a guitar handler along with a referee, but Elias was able to escape with the title and Booker T joined the show via Skype where he spoke on Wyatt's attack on the legends as well as the King of the Ring tournament returning.

The evening also saw Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch cut a pre-taped promo where she welcomed Sasha Banks as a challenger. Banks, on her part, sat down for an interview with Michael Cole, but did not reveal much. Finally, prior to the main event, Natalya was seen cutting a promo backstage wondering why her former friend Banks did what she did last week, and out of the frame came Banks to attack, ending with making references to Natalya's late father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

