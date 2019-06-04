WWE Raw: Undertaker Threatens to Retire Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

This week's WWE RAW not only saw Brock Lesner hand out a beating to Universal Champion Seth Rollins and reveal that he will be cashing in his Money in The Bank briefcase at the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but also saw veteran Rey Mysterio give up his United States Championship title to Samoa Joa due to a shoulder injury. However, the biggest highlight of the evening had to be the return of The Phenom, Undertaker. The Undertaker ended Monday Night Raw with a promo directed at Goldberg, the man he will face for the first time in his illustrious career at the Super ShowDown event on Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Deadman let Goldberg know that he wants the iconic monster to face him in the ring and not the family man fans got to see when Goldberg dropped the Universal Championship to Brock Lesner.

The Undertaker went on to add, "I promise you this, if you bring anything less, our first match will be your last. I will open the gates of Hell and unleash an inhumane level of brutality for which you have never felt. When the reaper beckons, you answer his call. I will claim your soul for all of eternity."

He concluded, "I will claim your soul for all of eternity... Goldberg, YOU'RE NEXT!"

Incidentally, this was the first time the legendary wrestler made an appearance on television since the Raw after WrestleMania 35, when he interrupted Elias and delivered a chokeslam and tombstone on him before walking out.

The Super ShowDown match between Goldberg and The Undertaker was first announced in May. While the two superstars have fought once in the past during Royal Rumble 2017 -- where Undertaker eliminated Goldberg before being eliminated by Roman Reigns, this is the first time they will meet face-to-face in the ring. For Goldberg, this will be his first match since WrestleMania 33 when he lost the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar.