WWE Release 2021: How Many Wrestlers Did the Company Let Go This Year and How Did Other Superstars React?

After making a slew of releases in April this year, WWE in a latest round of their ‘annual spring cleaning’ released a few more wrestlers. The company announced on Wednesday that they are releasing a fewmore names, citing budget constraints. However, the latest round of shake-up not only sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world, but also among professional wrestling circuits. The surprising and shocking release included several superstars that included the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett among others.

Former WWE Champion Strowman, whosigned a four-year contract in 2019, and Black’s releasetruly shocked the WWE fans worldwide. Here’s look at the complete list of wrestlers released by the company in 2021:

Aleister Black, Andrade, Alexander Wolfe, Adnan Virk

Braun Strowman, Big Show, Billie Kay, Bo Dallas, Chelsea Green

Jessamyn Duke, Kalisto, Lana, Lars Sullivan

Mickie James, Murphy, Mojo Rawley

Peyton Royce, Ruby Riott

Steve Cutler, Samoa Joe, Santana Garrett, Tom Phillips,

Vanessa Borne, Velveteen Dream, Wesley Blake

According to an official statement made by Vince McMahon’s promotion, “WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. Further in the statement the company wished the wrestlers all the best in their future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, many big names expressed their thoughts on Twitter, after their colleagues were handed pink slips by the company.Here are a few:

Mercedes Varnado, popularly known by her ring name Sasha Banks, reacted with emojis, while tagging #HeidiLoveLace.

In the following tweet, she tagged Riott and wrote “we love you.”

We love you @RubyRiottWWE— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) June 2, 2021

Seth Rollins after learning about the release wrote that the decision makes him feel heartbroken.

And today it makes me feel 💔💔💔 https://t.co/1BvBKdbL8t— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 2, 2021

Alexa Bliss remarked with “terrible” and a broken heart emoji.

Lana’s partner Naomi sent out a heartfelt message to her. Naomi shared photos of themselves and wrote that they will “always remain friends, no matter what.”

