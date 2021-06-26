WWE Releases Multiple Superstars Including Fandango, Tyler Breez, Ariya Daivari and Killian Dain

WWE continued their spate of cutting talent as part of their budget cuts on Friday and released a host of superstars including Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, August Grey, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), Curt Stallion, the Bollywood Boyz (Sunil and Samir Singh), Arturo Ruas, Marina Shafir and Killian Dain, according to Fightful.

WWE during its latest budget-related release, focused on NXT and 205 Live roster. Among the released superstars, Fandango is the most prominent names. The 39-year-old wrestler joined WWE back in 2006, after a stint on the main roster, he returned to WWE NXT as Fandango with Tyler Breeze and formed Breezango. Now, as a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, he exits the company. Fandango last wrestled on the NXT event on June 15, when he teamed up with Breeze to lose to Imperium.

Fandango confirmed his release after took to Twitter to thank the company, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏— Fandango (@WWEFandango) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, his Breezango tag team partner Breeze first signed with WWE in 2010 under the name Mike Dalton until changing his name to Tyler Breeze in 2013. He didn’t have much success as a singles wrestler, but Breezango became a regular on SmackDown because to their outlandish antics and clothes, as well as their weekly Fashion Files segment. Breezango were well-known in NXT for dressing up in various costumes as well as winning the brand’s tag belts.

Ever-Rise, like Breezango, were a staple of the NXT tag team division, and they had just been given additional exposure on the black and gold brand. In 2019, Chase Parker and Matt Martel joined with WWE and appeared on NXT and 205 Live. They’d been blossoming into a wonderful comedy combo, and they last wrestled on NXT this week, losing to Hit Row’s Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis.

Killian Dain Dain had been with WWE since 2016, and is the husband of Raw Superstar Nikki Cross. With Cross, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe, he achieved his greatest success as part of the Sanity stable. Sanity held the NXT Tag Team Championships before being brought up to the main roster in 2018, Sanity held the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Dain returned to NXT in 2019 after the group wasn’t given much of an opportunity on the main roster and had been a member of an odd-couple tag team with Drake Maverick since 2020.

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari both joined the promotion in 2016 as part of the cruiserweight division and held the Cruiserweight title in 2018-19. He was a 205 Live fixture with some NXT appearances sprinkled in. He did appear once on SmackDown in 2020, losing to Matt Riddle. Daivari was also a 205 Live and cruiserweight division fixture since starting in 2016. He never held a title during his five years.

Post their release, Daivari took to Twitter and said that it was time to put sports entertainment behind him and get back to professional wrestling.

Thank you all for the kind words and support. It’s time to put sports entertainment behind me and get back professional wrestling.— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 25, 2021

Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir joined WWE in 2015 and 2018 respectively. Ruas appeared on RAW Underground last year after being drafted to the Red brand but had been quietly moved back to NXT. Shafir, a friend of Ronda Rousey’s and a member of the Four Horsewomen, and Jessamyn Duke signed in 2018.

She, like Ruas, spent the majority of her time in NXT, but she did have her own Raw Underground debut. Roderick Strong, a current NXT roster member, is her husband.

