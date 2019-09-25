WWE Reveals New Logos, Graphics, Theme Songs For Raw and Smackdown Shows

With WWE Raw making its season premiere for USA Network on Monday September 30, and SmackDown making its Fox debut on Friday, many of the elements for the signature shows are getting a makeover.

Both logos for SmackDown and Raw have been revamped with the Blue Brand logo been promoted heavily on Fox over the last few weeks. For Raw, the logo has had a minor adjustment from the former.

While WWE is yet to release an official version of the new Raw logo, a CBS Sports report say that the new logos are on the bottom and in case of Raw will likely be the same color red as the current logo.

Furthermore, according to CBS Sports, along with debuting new logos, WWE has given a sneak peak at what the graphics will look for each show.

Notably, the SmackDown song will most likely be familiar to most as it is "Are You Ready" by AC/DC. The Raw theme appears to be "Legendary" by Skillet, the report further revealed.

However, CBS Sports has revealed that while the logos and graphics packages are ready, it is possible that these songs are simply being used for promotional materials.

Notably, WWE will hold a formal draft on October 12 to create brand-exclusive rosters for both shows and it is expected that there will be separate commentary teams and different sets for each programme going forward.

Notably, according to a report on What Culture that cited the ever reliable Wrestlevotes Twitter account, FOX representatives are desperate to have The Fiend Bray Wyatt move to SmackDown Live during the impending WWE draft.

Something nobody can deny: a person who works for FOX has directly told me, face to face, they would like Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. However, it looks like he’s going to remain on RAW, with Paul Heyman being a gigantic fan of his. Not confirmed, but we’ll see. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 24, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.