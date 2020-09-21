WWE: Roman Reigns to Be the Next Brock Lesnar?

There is a speculation doing rounds that WWE might be prepping Roman Reigns to become the next Brock Lesnar of the game. It started when Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter aired his views likening Reigns quick wins to that of Lesnar’s style. He thinks WWE might position him to be a big star of the company, who unlike Lesnar, would be frequently available on the show.

It is also interesting to note that Paul Heyman, who has been managing Lesnar’s affairs for a long time, has now aligned himself with Reigns.

Talking about Reign’s upcoming match against Jey Uso in the Clash of Champions scheduled in a week, Meltzer said, “The two could probably have a great match, since Uso is very talented and really has never had a chance to show it as a single, but the Reigns gimmick seems to be quick wins to establish him in the Lesnar position as the big star of the company, but one who would work more frequently and be more cost-effective.”

Brock Lesnar has been missing from action since WrestleMania 36 that happened in March. His contract has reportedly ended with WWE. But that doesn’t mean he is gone for good. Most likely, he will be taken in again with a probable money hike. But someone has to fill in given Lesnar’s frequent disappearances. WWE seems to be betting on The Big Dog in this regard.

Roman Reigns has been groomed to be one of the most powerful performers in the game and has been around for quite some time. He is also widely popular among fans. The WWE Universal Champion was gone for a while in 2018 owing the return of leukemia which he had been battling against since 2007. However, he made a surprise return in February 2019 after the cancer was once again in remission.

After returning to the game, Reigns has been looking as hungry as ever for titles and glory. He is going to be backed by WWE to become the next big thing.