WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Brock Lesnar Confirmed No. 1 Entrant in Royal Rumble Match
WWE champion Brock Lesnar will be the number one entrant in this year's Royal Rumble match.
File photo of Brock Lesnar. (Photo Credit: WWE)
WWE champion Brock Lesnar will not only be a part of the traditional thirty-man Royal Rumble match at the upcoming pay-per-view, Paul Heyman announced on Monday Night Raw that Lesnar will start as the number one entrant.
WWE took to Twitter to share a clip from the announcement, captioning the video, ".@HeymanHustle just revealed on #RAW that the #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar is entering the Men's #RoyalRumble Match as the NUMBER ONE ENTRANT!"
.@HeymanHustle just revealed on #RAW that the #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar is entering the Men's #RoyalRumble Match as the NUMBER ONE ENTRANT! pic.twitter.com/bzB6iqj9RW
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
Roman had last participated in a Royal Rumble in 2017 where he entered the match as the 26th entrant but was quickly eliminated by Goldberg.
WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be held on Sunday, January 26, with the winner going on to challenge for a World Championship match at WrestleMania 36.
The superstars who have declared themselves to be participants in the Men's Royal Rumble Match till now include Roman Reigns, Eric Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet, apart from Lesnar.
Roman Reigns was the first wrestler to be officially confirmed for the men's Rumble but his position in the match has not yet been declared.
According to the WWE Website, the Royal Rumble is a "tradition dating back to 1988, the high-stakes free-for-all starts with two participants, and Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both of his feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Soul-stirring Songs, Slogans & A Message for India: When Bollywood Joined Hands to Protest JNU Attack
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona