WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Brock Lesnar Confirmed No. 1 Entrant in Royal Rumble Match

WWE champion Brock Lesnar will not only be a part of the traditional thirty-man Royal Rumble match at the upcoming pay-per-view, Paul Heyman announced on Monday Night Raw that Lesnar will start as the number one entrant.

WWE took to Twitter to share a clip from the announcement, captioning the video, ".@HeymanHustle just revealed on #RAW that the #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar is entering the Men's #RoyalRumble Match as the NUMBER ONE ENTRANT!"

Roman had last participated in a Royal Rumble in 2017 where he entered the match as the 26th entrant but was quickly eliminated by Goldberg.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be held on Sunday, January 26, with the winner going on to challenge for a World Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

The superstars who have declared themselves to be participants in the Men's Royal Rumble Match till now include Roman Reigns, Eric Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet, apart from Lesnar.

Roman Reigns was the first wrestler to be officially confirmed for the men's Rumble but his position in the match has not yet been declared.

According to the WWE Website, the Royal Rumble is a "tradition dating back to 1988, the high-stakes free-for-all starts with two participants, and Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both of his feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor."

