WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Charlotte Flair Eliminates Shayna Baszler to Win Women's Match

The first pay-per-view of 2020 from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, saw Charlotte Flair winning the 30-woman Royal Rumble match for an opportunity at the women's championship match at WrestleMania 36 by last eliminating the former WWE NXT Women's Championship Shayna Baszler.

One of the most decorated woman in the history of WWE, this was Charlotte Flair's first ever Royal Rumble win.

However, it was NXT's Bianca Belair, who set a new record with eight eliminations in her first Royal Rumble appearance, which is twice as many by anyone from the women's division before. The tally of eight eliminations, was, however, later matched by another wrestler from the black-and-gold brand -- Shayna Baszler.

Belair, on her part, lasted for 33.20 minutes before being eliminated by Charlotte, who also eliminated Kelly Kelly and Sarah Logan.

The WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match 2020 saw WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Mighty Molly, Santina Marella and Naomi make memorable comebacks.

The evening saw Baszler, who entered at No 30, go on to target Flair outside the ring, after she had been sent through the ropes by Phoenix and Natalya.

Baszler wasted no time in eliminating Li, Nox, Blackheart, Storm, Zelina Vega, Carmella and Naomi. Following the riot, Phoenix, Natalya, Bazsler and Charlotte were the final four in the ring. Natalya and Phoenix executed a Hart Attack on Baszler, only for Beth to send Natalya over the top rope immediately after.

With Baszler eliminating Phoenix, the two top superstars faced off inside the ring. Charlotte booked Baszler with a leg scissors and tipped the former NXT Women's Champion over the top rope for the victory.

Order of elimination in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match 2020:

1. Lana (Morgan)

2. Morgan (Lana)

3. Molly (Belair 1)

4. Martinez (Rose, Deville)

5. Cross (Belair 2)

6. Rose (Deville 2)

7. Deville (Belair 3)

8. LeRae (Belair 4)

9. Sane (Bliss)

10. Tamina (Belair 5)

11. Yim (Bliss 2)

12. Kai (Green)

13. Green (Bliss 3)

14. Brooke (Belair 6)

15. Bliss (Belair 7)

16. Belair (Flair)

17. Logan (Flair 2)

18. Kelly (Flair 3)

19. Marella (Marella)

20. Li (Baszler)

21. Nox (Baszler 2)

22. Vega (Baszler 3)

23. Blackheart (Baszler 4)

24. Carmella (Baszler 5)

25. Storm (Baszler 6)

26. Naomi (Baszler 7)

27. Natalya (Phoenix)

28. Phoenix (Baszler 8)

29. Baszler (Flair 4)

30. Winner: Flair (27:19)

