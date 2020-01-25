Take the pledge to vote

WWE Royal Rumble 2020: When and Where to Watch, Date, Match Card, Confirmed Participants and Everything You Need to Know

Here is all that you need to know ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble - matches, card, participants, PPV rumors, start time, date, location, predictions.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 25, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
WWE Royal Rumble 2020: When and Where to Watch, Date, Match Card, Confirmed Participants and Everything You Need to Know
Royal Rumble 2020 (Photo Credit WWE)

The first of WWE's 'Big Four' along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series, Royal Rumble is being produced by the company since January 1988. This year, WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is set to take place on Sunday, January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The evening will see both men's and women's Royal Rumble matches as well as Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt putting his title on the line against Daniel Bryan in a strap match. The evening will also see WWE Champion Brock Lesnar enter the Royal Rumble match in the number 1 position.

Where to watch Royal Rumble 2020?

Royal Rumble 2020 will live stream on the WWE Network from 5.30 am in India on January 27. The kick-off show starts from 3.30 AM on January 27 in India.

Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2020 in India?

Viewers can tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 in India to watch WWE Royal Rumble.

Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2020:

· 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match

· 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match

· Universal Championship Strap Match between champion 'The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan

· Raw Women's Championship Match between champion Becky Lynch and Asuka.

· Smackdown Women's Championship Match between champion Bayley and Lacey Evans.

· Falls Count Anywhere Match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin.

· Shorty G versus Sheamus.

For the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match the following superstars have declared themselves as participants for the match:

· WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (entered himself at No. 1)

· Roman Reigns

· King Corbin

· Dolph Ziggler

· Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

· Braun Strowman

· Erick Rowan

· AJ Styles

· Randy Orton

· Elias

· Rey Mysterio

· Ricochet

· Drew McIntyre

· Otis

· Tucker

· Rusev

· Bobby Lashley

· Aleister Black

· Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy

· Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

· Kevin Owens

· Samoa Joe

For the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match the following superstars have declared themselves as participants for the match:

· Charlotte Flair

· Natalya

· Alexa Bliss

· Nikki Cross

· Sarah Logan

