WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Here are Top 5 Contenders in the Main Event

WWE is gearing up for one of the most popular events of the season, Royal Rumble, which is set to take place on January 31 at the ThunderDome, Tropicana Field in Tampa. 30 men will get into the ring to fight for glory, hoping to be the last man standing. The winner will have a special opportunity at WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble 2021 line-up will feature some of the biggest names of the game including, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Morrison, The Miz, Jey Uso, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Otis, and Mustafa Ali. It is highly unpredictable who will emerge on top but some fighters definitely stand out who have a stronger case than the rest.

Here are the top 5 contenders of the Royal Rumble 2021:

Sheamus

A former Royal Rumble winner, Sheamus is no stranger to what is to follow. Although he has not won big titles in recent years, the situation might be different this time around. He did well at the Survivor Series, eliminating Seth Rollins as team RAW made a clean sweep. The former WWE champion would surely have his eye set on the big title.

AJ Styles

AJ Styles made a promising debut at the 2016 edition of Royal Rumble, in which he finished at number three. He eliminated two guys before being pushed out by Kevin Owens. Since then, Styles has made large strides in the business. He reigned as the WWE champion for about a year. He also bagged the intercontinental championship. He is always a big ticket player at the major events and definitely has a good shot at the title here.

Daniel Bryan

One of the fan’s favourites, the evergreen Daniel Bryan is surely one to watch out for this year. Having missed the chance to be the last man standing a few times in the past, he would be eager to make it happen this season. He has almost all the big titles to his name, except this. He was the first one to declare his entry into the event after defeating Jey Uso at Smackdown. He has scores to settle with Roman Reigns and a win here will give him a chance at that.

Randy Orton

He has won the Royal Rumble twice before and will be aiming to make it a third time. He has been in a feud with Bray Wyatt, but it looks like they will sort that out at the Elimination Chamber. The WWE can always count on him at the big stages and he would certainly be a good choice for the major events at WrestleMania. It just might be his year.

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is determined to have a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 where he intends to take on Drew McIntyre. For that to happen he must make the most at the Royal Rumble. He performed well in the Survivor Series where he defeated Sami Zayn. He would like to keep his good run going here and he certainly has the means to do it.