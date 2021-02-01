Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre Beats Goldberg; WWE Teases Becky Lynch Return

Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre Beats Goldberg; Women's Rumble Match Underway



WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair in at No.15 and Rhea Ripley is waiting. Charlotte lost her WWE Women's Tag Team championship to Baszler and Nia Jaz and she goes after Ripley



WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: In at No.14 enters the game-changer, the nightmare Rhea Ripley- things are about to get nasty and out goes her arch-nemesis Toni Storm



WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates; The black Widow Victoria - 2 times women's champion and on of the toughest women in WWE at her peak and she is taking everyone to town. Second surprise entrant in the Rumble match



WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: First elimination and it from Baszler -- Shotzi Blackheart out and in at No.8 is a surprise entrant at Jillian and she is singing !!! Billie Kay gets a partnership and Kay finally enters the rumble



The Women's Royal Rumble is underway and kicking off the match are Bayley at No.1 and a returning Naomi, also joining the fray at No.3 is Bianca Belair



WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble match underway and the first entrant in the Role Model- Bayley - Odds stacked against the former WWE Champion and joining ringside is the legendary Jerry 'The King" Lawler



Sasha Banks retains WWE SmackDown Women's Championship via submission beating Carmella with the Banks Statement



Next up - The SmackDown Women's Championship is on the line - Sasha Banks takes on Carmella



Two spears and a Jack Hammer by Goldberg and Drew McIntyre has kicked out twice. McIntyre has hit a Claymore and Goldberg kicked out, but not the second time around. Clymore hits and McIntyre slays Goldberg



It's Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre to kick off the main card and McIntyre catches Goldberg and Goldberg returns in kind and drives the WWE Champion through the steel barricades with a spear. Remember the match has not officially started



WWE network’s annual marquee event, the Royal Rumble will be the company’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of the year and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 31 (Monday, February 1 as per India time) at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field, in Tampa, Florida. The annual event in its thirty-fourth edition is also the official starting point in the Road to WrestleMania 37.



This edition of the Royal Rumble will feature 30 men and 30 women competing once again this year in the traditional WWE RR format.The over-the-top-rope matches are almost guaranteed to deliver surprises, but there will also be a full card of action filling out the rest of the event, which include some potentially huge championship duels.



Where to watch Royal Rumble 2021?



Royal Rumble 2021 live stream starts at 3:30 am IST with pre-show, while the live event will start at 5:30 am IST on February 1.



Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in India?



Fans in Indi can tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 to watch WWE Royal Rumble. They can also watch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.



Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2021:



2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match - 30-man Royal Rumble match



2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match - 30-women Royal Rumble match



Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan – WWE Universal Championship



Becky Lynch vs Asuka – WWE Raw Women’s Championship



Roman Reigns vs King Corbin – Falls Count Anywhere match



Shorty G vs Sheamus



Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg – WWE Championship



Bayley vs Lacey Evans – Match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship