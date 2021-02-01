Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre Beats Goldberg; WWE Teases Becky Lynch Return

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: At No.21 is another former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox. But hey, what is R-Truth doing here? The 24/7 champion is followed by a host of contenders and what just happened? Fox pins R-Truth to win the 24/7 championship
Feb 01, 2021 05:50 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Two spears and a Jack Hammer by Goldberg and Drew McIntyre has kicked out twice. McIntyre has hit a Claymore and Goldberg kicked out, but not the second time around. Clymore hits and McIntyre slays Goldberg
Feb 01, 2021 07:07 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: WWE teases the return of Becky Lynch
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Tamina in at 25 and with a Super Kick she stuns Reginald and Carmella also eliminated. Ripley vs Tamina in the middle of the ring
Feb 01, 2021 07:05 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Lacy Evans eliminates Mickie James and Rhea Ripley gets rid of Dakota Kai and Mandy Rose. In at No.24 is Carmella - after losing her title match against Banks - is back in contention and she gets some help from Reginald. She eliminates Nikki Cross
Feb 01, 2021 07:02 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Dakota Kai from NXT in at No.22
Feb 01, 2021 07:01 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Mandy Rose in at No.21 and she takes on Alicia Fox and eliminates the newly crowned champion. R-Truth is lingering around and pins Fox to retain the championship
Feb 01, 2021 06:57 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: In at No.20 is the underdog Nikkie Cross and is cleaning the house
Feb 01, 2021 06:56 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Big elimination - Bianca Belair eliminates No.1 entrant Bayley - she lasted in the Rumble for over 30 minutes. In next is Mickie James
Feb 01, 2021 06:55 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: The fight between Charlotte and Evan has spilled outside the ring, but Charlotte is back in the ring and eliminates Peyton Royce. Baszler eliminates Torrie Wilson
Feb 01, 2021 06:53 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Ric Flair in at No.18? No.not really he is just out there to introduce Lacy Evans - Getting in to the head of Charlotte wearing Flair's robe
Feb 01, 2021 06:52 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Rhea Ripley with a brutal elimination of Dana Brooke - Powerbomb on to the Apron
Feb 01, 2021 06:52 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Torrie Wilson returns
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Ruby Roitt eliminated and at No.16 is Dana Brooke
Feb 01, 2021 06:48 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair in at No.15 and Rhea Ripley is waiting. Charlotte lost her WWE Women's Tag Team championship to Baszler and Nia Jaz and she goes after Ripley
Feb 01, 2021 06:47 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Baszler eliminates Victoria ; Ripley removes Santana Garrett
Feb 01, 2021 06:46 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: In at No.14 enters the game-changer, the nightmare Rhea Ripley- things are about to get nasty and out goes her arch-nemesis Toni Storm
Feb 01, 2021 06:45 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Billie Kay eliminates Jillian Hall and in return Kay is eliminated by the Roitt Squad
Feb 01, 2021 06:44 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: In at No.13 is Liv Morgan of Roitt Squad, much needed back up for Ruby Roitt
Feb 01, 2021 06:43 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: The team of Billie and Jilly
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: In at No.12 is NXT's Santana Garrett
Feb 01, 2021 06:41 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: No.11 is Peyton Royce from RAW. Just one elimination so far - that of Shotzi Blackheart
Feb 01, 2021 06:40 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates; The black Widow Victoria - 2 times women's champion and on of the toughest women in WWE at her peak and she is taking everyone to town. Second surprise entrant in the Rumble match
Feb 01, 2021 06:38 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: No.9 is Ruby Roitt from the Roitt Squad
Feb 01, 2021 06:37 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Baszler going easy on Kay
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: First elimination and it from Baszler -- Shotzi Blackheart out and in at No.8 is a surprise entrant at Jillian and she is singing !!! Billie Kay gets a partnership and Kay finally enters the rumble
Feb 01, 2021 06:35 (IST)
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: It's Toni Time
Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre Beats Goldberg; Women's Rumble Match Underway
The Women's Royal Rumble is underway and kicking off the match are Bayley at No.1 and a returning Naomi, also joining the fray at No.3 is Bianca Belair
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble match underway and the first entrant in the Role Model- Bayley - Odds stacked against the former WWE Champion and joining ringside is the legendary Jerry 'The King" Lawler
Sasha Banks retains WWE SmackDown Women's Championship via submission beating Carmella with the Banks Statement
Next up - The SmackDown Women's Championship is on the line - Sasha Banks takes on Carmella
It's Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre to kick off the main card and McIntyre catches Goldberg and Goldberg returns in kind and drives the WWE Champion through the steel barricades with a spear. Remember the match has not officially started
WWE network’s annual marquee event, the Royal Rumble will be the company’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of the year and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 31 (Monday, February 1 as per India time) at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field, in Tampa, Florida. The annual event in its thirty-fourth edition is also the official starting point in the Road to WrestleMania 37.
This edition of the Royal Rumble will feature 30 men and 30 women competing once again this year in the traditional WWE RR format.The over-the-top-rope matches are almost guaranteed to deliver surprises, but there will also be a full card of action filling out the rest of the event, which include some potentially huge championship duels.
Where to watch Royal Rumble 2021?
Royal Rumble 2021 live stream starts at 3:30 am IST with pre-show, while the live event will start at 5:30 am IST on February 1.
Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in India?
Fans in Indi can tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 to watch WWE Royal Rumble. They can also watch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.
Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2021:
2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match - 30-man Royal Rumble match
2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match - 30-women Royal Rumble match
Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg – WWE Championship
