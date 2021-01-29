WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Date and Time in India

WWE network’s annual marquee event, the Royal Rumble will be the company’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of the year and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 31 (Monday, February 1 as per India time) at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field, in Tampa, Florida. The annual event in its thirty-fourth edition is also the official starting point in the Road to WrestleMania 37.

This edition of the Royal Rumble will feature 30 men and 30 women competing once again this year in the traditional WWE RR format.The over-the-top-rope matches are almost guaranteed to deliver surprises, but there will also be a full card of action filling out the rest of the event, which include some potentially huge championship duels.

Where to watch Royal Rumble 2021?

Royal Rumble 2021 live stream starts at 3:30 am IST with pre-show, while the live event will start at 5:30 am IST on February 1.

Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in India?

Fans in Indi can tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 to watch WWE Royal Rumble. They can also watch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2021:

2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match - 30-man Royal Rumble match

2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match - 30-women Royal Rumble match

Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan – WWE Universal Championship

Becky Lynch vs Asuka – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin – Falls Count Anywhere match

Shorty G vs Sheamus

Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg – WWE Championship

Bayley vs Lacey Evans – Match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

For the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match, the following superstars have declared themselves as participants for the match:

Randy Orton

Edge

AJ Styles

Big E

Daniel Bryan

Sheamus

Jeff Hardy

Bobby Lashley

Jey Uso

Cesaro

The Miz

John Morrison

Otis

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

The show will also feature an additional 13 participants to be announced soon.

For the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, the following superstars have declared themselves as participants for the match:

Shayna Baszler

Alexa Bliss

Peyton Royce

Bianca Belair

Bayley

Charlotte Flair

Nia Jax

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Tamina

Liv Morgan

Ruby Riott

The show will also feature an additional 18 participants to be announced soon.