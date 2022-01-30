WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Ronda Rousey Returns

Read more

goes after Carmella, who was yet to enter the ring, but Queen Zelina, Natalya and Carmella gang up on Ripley. But, Ripely eliminates the tag team champions – Carmella and Queen Zelina – in one go

WHAT! Sasha Banks goes out early. Bet no one saw that coming. Queen Zelina with an opportunistic kick has eliminated the favourite Sasha Banks. No.8 is the current Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. She entered No.3 last year last nearly an hour to win it. This time she is in early again. No.9 is Dana Brooke

Roman Reigns locks in the guillotine and Seth Rollins is fading, and fading fast. But, he manages to reach the ropes, but Roman Reigns does not break the hold despite the referee’s five-count for a rope break and he asks for the end of the match. WHAT A TAME FINISH THIS! Reigns has snapped and he mounts a barrage of chair shots on Seth Rollins. Reigns is not finished yet and batters Rollins with yet another barrage of chair shots.

The Royal Rumble is a professional wrestling live event, produced annually since 1988 by WWE, the world’s largest professional wrestling promotion. It is named after the Royal Rumble match, a modified battle royal whose participants enter at timed intervals instead of all beginning in the ring at the same time. The event is held in late January, the week before the Super Bowl.

WHERE TO WATCH ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 IN INDIA

You can watch Royal Rumble 2022 LIVE In India on TV on Sunday, 30th January 2022 at 6:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) Channels and SONY LIV App

REPEAT TELECAST: at 11:00 am, 8:00 pm IST on 30th January

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

WWE champion Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Omos vs. Randy Orton vs. Riddle vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Otis vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Robert Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. AJ Styles vs. United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Angelo Dawkins vs. Montez Ford vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina vs. Lita vs. Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Dana Brooke vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Summer Rae vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi

VENUE:

THE DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTRE IN ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI

