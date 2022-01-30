WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Ronda Rousey Returns

Live now
WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Nikki Bella returns and St Louis Missouri crowd are up on their feet. Brie Bella saved by Nikki and the Bellas eliminate Alicia Fox. In at No.25 comes Sarah Logan and she is taken out by Bellas. Bella with their third elimination – and out goes Liv Morgan.
The Gamechanger Rhea Ripely, the finalist last year, enters the fray at No.16. She has seven elimination last year. Ripley Read More
A couple of legends in at No.26 and No.27 – Lita and Molly Holly. Lita eliminates Mickey James and Niki A.S.H blindsided Molly Holly and proceeds to eliminate the Hall of Famer.
Nikki A.S.H in at No.22 and Rhea Ripley waiting for her. Nikki comes through the timekeeper’s area to surprise, Ripley, but Ripley is up to it. Charlotte shifts focus back to Ripley. No. 23 is Summer Rae and she is eliminated by Natalya.
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair team up and try to eliminate Charlotte flair. In at No, 20 is the legend Michley James – the Impact Knockout champion. Michell McCool goes after James, but James comes back well and she is cleaning the house and takes out McCool.
In at No.19 – it is brie Bella and Yes! Chants reverb at the America’s Center at St Louis. The Hall of Famer and reality star goes after Natalya. Natalya slides underneath and now Brie on the verge of elimination, but survives
Hall of Famer Ivory in at No.18 – Right to Censor gimmick and she has the mic in her hand. Rhea Ripley is not taking any of that and she picks her up and dumps her out.
Charlotte in at No.16 and she starts by eliminating Aliyah. Naomi is on the verge of elimination by Flair, but manages to hold on with her feet on the bottom rope, but Deville comeback and pulls Naomi down and she is out.
The Gamechanger Rhea Ripely, the finalist last year, enters the fray at No.16. She has seven elimination last year. Ripley goes after Carmella, who was yet to enter the ring, but Queen Zelina, Natalya and Carmella gang up on Ripley. But, Ripely eliminates the tag team champions – Carmella and Queen Zelina – in one go
And as it would have it, Naomi comes in at No.14 and she goes on to eliminate Sonya Deville. No.15 is Carmella and Queen Zelina is happy.
Well, well well, the WWE official Sonya Deville enters at No.11 and chooses not to enter the ring, but takes a seat besides the commentary team. In at No.12 is Natalya. Liv Morgan and goes after Natalya and is knocked down. Tamina and Bianca in a tussle and Natalya pushes both over the top, Tamina is eliminated but Belair holds on the rope and makes her way back. Tamina shocked. In at No.13 comes former Funkadctyle Cameron. Sonya Deville gets into the ring and goes after Cameron. Cameron and Naomi started together and Deville knows that and she eliminates Cameron. Deville has officially entered the rumble.
A hall of famer in at No.10, it is former Divas Champion Michelle McCool. Dana Meanwhile, Dana Brooke is saved from elimination by Reggi, but Tamina is not having none of it. She dumps Brooke Brooke’s is the third elimination of the night. In at No.11 is Sonay Deville
WHAT! Sasha Banks goes out early. Bet no one saw that coming. Queen Zelina with an opportunistic kick has eliminated the favourite Sasha Banks. No.8 is the current Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. She entered No.3 last year last nearly an hour to win it. This time she is in early again. No.9 is Dana Brooke
Liv Morgan gets an early number and she enters a crowded field. Kelly Kelly holding her own while Morgan goes after Sasha Banks. Aliyah is against Tamina and Tamina is bossing the upstart. No.7 is Queen if the Ring, and one half of the women’s tag team champion – Queen Zelina
Kelly Kelly, another Superstar from the past makes her entrance. She goes after Tamina, not a good choice that. Banks, Tamina and Kelly Kelly in the ring now, and she is eliminated. No.5 is the upstart Aliyah.
He comes Tamina as the No.3 entrant and Sasha tried to take her out even before Tamina came make it to the ring. Back in the ring now and Banks tries to push her over the top rope, but Tamina’s strengthen too much to handle for Banks
That;s done! Melina’s short spell comes to an end and she is dumped out by Sasha Banks.
WHERE TO WATCH ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 IN INDIA
You can watch Royal Rumble 2022 LIVE In India on TV on Sunday, 30th January 2022 at 6:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) Channels and SONY LIV App
REPEAT TELECAST: at 11:00 am, 8:00 pm IST on 30th January
MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR
WWE champion Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse
RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Omos vs. Randy Orton vs. Riddle vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Otis vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Robert Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. AJ Styles vs. United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Angelo Dawkins vs. Montez Ford vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Austin Theory
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina vs. Lita vs. Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Dana Brooke vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Summer Rae vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi
VENUE:
THE DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTRE IN ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.