WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live watch online Streaming Updates Details Date and Time in India TV Channels IST Full Match Card Network sonyliv sony six brock lesnar roman reigns paige disney hotstar live score

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: The Royal Rumble is a professional wrestling live event, produced annually since 1988 by WWE, the world's largest professional wrestling promotion. It is named after the Royal Rumble match, a modified battle royal whose participants enter at timed intervals instead of all beginning in the ring at the same time. The event is held in late January, the week before the Super
WHERE TO WATCH ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 IN INDIA
You can watch Royal Rumble 2022 LIVE In India on TV on Sunday, 30th January 2022 at 6:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) Channels and SONY LIV App
REPEAT TELECAST: at 11:00 am, 8:00 pm IST on 30th January
MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR
WWE champion Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse
RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Omos vs. Randy Orton vs. Riddle vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Otis vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Robert Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. AJ Styles vs. United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Angelo Dawkins vs. Montez Ford vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Austin Theory
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina vs. Lita vs. Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Dana Brooke vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Summer Rae vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi
VENUE:
THE DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTRE IN ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI
