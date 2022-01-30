WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live watch online Streaming Updates Details Date and Time in India TV Channels IST Full Match Card Network sonyliv sony six brock lesnar roman reigns paige disney hotstar live score

Read more

Bowl.

WHERE TO WATCH ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 IN INDIA

You can watch Royal Rumble 2022 LIVE In India on TV on Sunday, 30th January 2022 at 6:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) Channels and SONY LIV App

REPEAT TELECAST: at 11:00 am, 8:00 pm IST on 30th January

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

WWE champion Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Omos vs. Randy Orton vs. Riddle vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Otis vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Robert Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. AJ Styles vs. United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Angelo Dawkins vs. Montez Ford vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina vs. Lita vs. Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Dana Brooke vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Summer Rae vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi

VENUE:

THE DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTRE IN ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI

