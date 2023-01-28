One of the most action-packed events of the WWE calendar- The Royal Rumble, is all set to take place on January 29. The next edition of the WWE Royal Rumble will unfold at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Overall, 60 WWE superstars will feature in this year’s Royal Rumble to book their berth in WrestleMania 38. The undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will also be defending his title at the Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens. Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, will look to defeat Bianca Belair and clinch the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble. Bliss had won two matches in one night to claim a spot in the title-deciding fixture.

Bray Wyatt will feature in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble 2023. The stipulations of the game have not been revealed yet. The Rock will reportedly make an appearance on the show.

Previously, Brock Lesnar had won the last edition of the Royal Rumble in 2022. Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, scripted a shocking comeback in the Royal Rumble 2022 to emerge victorious in the women’s segment.

Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023; here is all you need to know:

What date WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match will be held?

The upcoming edition of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will take place on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 be held?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

What time will the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Men’s Royal Rumble Participants

Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth “Freakin" Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross

Women’s Royal Rumble Participants

Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma

