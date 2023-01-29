Read more

Cody Rhodes as they will be in action after a long time. Bray Wyatt will feature in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble 2023. The stipulations of the game have not been revealed yet. Fans are also looking forward to the Raw Women’s Championship Match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss.

Match Card

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match)

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match)

What date WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match will be held?

The upcoming edition of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will take place on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 be held?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

What time will the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Men’s Royal Rumble Participants

Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross

Women’s Royal Rumble Participants

Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma

