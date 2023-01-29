Live now
Hello everyone and welcome to the live updates of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. All the big names will be here tonight as we bring to you all the latest updates from the Royal Rumble. The road to Wrestlemania starts today!
Match Card
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match)
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship Match)
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match)
What date WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match will be held?
The upcoming edition of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will take place on January 29, Sunday.
Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 be held?
The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
What time will the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 begin?
The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will begin at 6:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Royal Rumble 2023?
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023?
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
Men’s Royal Rumble Participants
Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross
Women’s Royal Rumble Participants
Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma
