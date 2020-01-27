WWE Royal Rumble: Cody Rhodes Recalls Moment from 2008 PPV and Why He Loves The Undertaker

AEW star Cody Rhodes, in a recent interview, recalled a moment from his first-ever Royal Rumble back in 2008.

In a report by Ringside news that cited Cody Rhodes' interview with Inside the Ropes, the wrestler recalled the moment back in 2008, when he entered the match and had a memorable encounter with The Undertaker.

As per a report by Ringside News, Cody Rhodes went on to add that it was his first Royal Rumble in Madison Square Garden and prior to him entering the match CM Punk had come up to him and told him that he was out before Rhodes and said that if there is anything Rhodes wants to be done that as the time and moment to stand out.

According to the report, Cody went on to recall, "I feel the camera on me and I can see myself on the screen. I see Undertaker in the corner. I thought….fuck it. I'm gonna do it. I go over and I hit this man as hard as I've hit anyone in the back of the head. I felt him stop. [He does the slow head turn]. I'm the bad guy now."

Cody revealed that all of a sudden The Undertaker picked him but told him to kick him in the knee at the same time. As he kicked Taker in the knee, the veteran superstar let his hand go and directed Cody to dropkick him in the course of the match.

Cody also stated that following that encounter Undertaker was 'God' to him, adding, "Everything about this guy is about giving back. He absolutely did not need to do that. Plus, I stiffed the hell out of him. I love The Undertaker."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.