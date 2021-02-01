WWE Royal Rumble Full Results: Edge, Biance Belair Win the Rumble; Roman Regins, Drew McIntyre Retain Titles

WWE Royal Rumble Full Results | The Royal Rumble 2021 saw the returns of Edge and Christian, reunions of The BAR, Team Hell No, the Iconics and all three championships being retained and two Royal Rumbles with two contrasting winners.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Full Results

Women's Tag Team Championship: Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) lost to Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Thanks to an assist from Ric Flair and Lacey Evans, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler overcame Charlotte Flair & Asuka to regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) beat Goldberg

The Scottish Warrior turned back the challenge of the powerful WWE Hall of Famer in a hard-hitting championship showdown.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) beat Carmella

Sasha Banks outmaneuvered Carmella and her sommelier Reginald to preserve her place atop SmackDown.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) beat Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing match)

Women's Royal Rumble match - Biance Belair

Bianca Belair punched her ticket to a championship match at WrestleMania with a historic performance in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match.

Men's Royal Rumble match - Edge Wins