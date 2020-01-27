WWE Royal Rumble Results: Drew McIntyre Wins Men's Match; 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Reigns Supreme

WWE kicked off the year with one of the most memorable Royal Rumble ever, which included some stellar in-ring action by both men and women's division. While Brock Lesnar excelled in the 30-man traditional men's Rumble match, building up for an eventual win for another wrestler, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt reigned supreme over Daniel Bryan while Becky Lynch managed to retain her Women's Championship against Asuka. The evening also saw Charlotte Flair eliminating Shayna Baszler to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

One of the most entertaining bouts of the evening was Roman Reigns defeating Baron Corbin via pinfall in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The no-elimination match saw the wrestlers fighting it out all over the arena, before Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler attacked Reigns but were intercepted by The Usos and a brawl ensued. Reigns later went on to land a Superman punch on Corbin, followed by a spear for the win.

The evening also saw Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeat Daniel Bryan via pinfall to retain the title in a Strap Match.

The electric match saw Bryan repeatedly trying to put The Fiend down but to no avail. Despite repeated head stomps and strap shots, the match saw The Fiend snatching Bryan out of midair and hitting a Sister Abigail on him, but Bryan kicked out at 2.9.

Bryan eventually hit a running knee for a 2.5 count but The Fiend hit Bryan with a Mandible Claw chokeslam for the pinfall.

The highlight of the evening was definitely the Men's Royal Rumble with Drew McIntyre winning the traditional 30-man Rumble match.

The match saw Lesnar, who entered first, eliminate the number two entrant Elias, followed by four other entrants in quick succession before Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio entered the ring. They were followed by Big E and the three teamed up to hit him with a Trouble in Paradise, a 619 and the Big Ending. However, Lesnar managed to throw Mysterio out, he then took out Big E and eliminated Kingston with an F5 over the top rope. The match also saw Shelton Benjamin and a surprise appearance by MVP.

During the course of the match, Keith Lee and Braun Strowman almost subdued Lesnar, but Lesnar hit German suplexes to each man before eliminating both. Lesnar then squared off against No 16 entrant Drew McIntyre, giving Ricochet (No 15) an opportunity to hit him with a low blow. McIntyre hit Lesnar with a Claymore kick to topple him over the rope.

The match also saw the return of Edge at No 21 and saw NXT superstar Matt Riddle as well. Roman Reigns joined at No 26, while Seth Rollins entered at No 30 with his faction, cleaning the ring out.

Rollins tried to team up with Reigns but was met with a Superman punch, followed by an Orton power slam and McIntyre Claymore kick for the elimination. The final three in the match were Reigns, McIntyre and Edge. While Reigns eliminated Edge, McIntyre hit him with a Claymore kick to eliminate him and become the ultimate winner.

HERE IS THE LIST OF ELIMINATION:

· Elias (Lesnar)

· Rowan (Lesnar 2)

· Roode (Lesnar 3)

· Morrison (Lesnar 4)

· Mysterio (Lesnar 5)

· Big E (Lesnar 6)

· Kingston (Lesnar 7)

· Cesaro (Lesnar 8)

· Benjamin (Lesnar 9)

· Nakamura (Lesnar 10)

· MVP (Lesnar 11)

· Strowman (Lesnar 12)

· Lee (Lesnar 13)

· Lesnar (McIntyre)

· Ricochet (McIntyre 2)

· The Miz (McIntyre 3)

· Styles (Edge)

· Riddle (Corbin)

· Corbin (McIntyre 4)

· Gallows (Edge 2)

· Anderson (Orton)

· Ziggler (Reigns)

· Black (Rollins)

· Owens (Rollins 2)

· Samoa Joe (Rollins 3)

· Rollins (McIntyre 5)

· Orton (Edge 2)

· Edge (Reigns 2)

· Reigns (McIntyre 6)

· Winner: McIntyre

HERE'S WHAT ELSE HAPPENED AT WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2020:

· Sheamus defeated Shorty G via pinfall as the Kickoff Show.

· United States Champion Andrade defeated Humberto Carillo to retain the title.

· Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble by eliminating Shayna Baszler.

· SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Lacey Evans via pinfall to retain the title.

· Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeated Asuka via submission to retain the title.

