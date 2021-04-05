WWE Rumor 3rd April 2021 Roundup: Triple H's Retirement Match, Stone Cold's Podcast About AEW and More

World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) biggest show of the year — WrestleMania — is around the corner and rumours are swinging around left, right and centre ahead of the mega two-night show on April 10 and April 11 in Tampa, Florida.

From Triple H’s retirement match to Stone Cold’s comments about rival brand All Elite Wrestling (AEW), wrestling fans have a lot to catch up on from this week’s WWE. So, here we take a look at some of the rumours from April 3, 2021:

Triple H opened up about his retirement match and revealed how a WWE legend has been trying to convince him about getting some ‘closure’ on his career.

Paul Levesque, known by his ring name Triple H, is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE and a 14-time World Champion.

During a NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver call, Triple H said that his in-ring career now is a bonus and he would like to have a retirement match and has often spoken to Ric Flair about the same as well but currently, he doesn’t have the time for it.

The ‘Texas Rattlesnake’ is set to host a ‘Broken Skulls Sessions’ with former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho and Steve Austin opened up on the possibility of WWE and AEW working together.

Austin said according to him, AEW is not WWE’s direct competition even though it might seem so. The rivalry between them is unavoidable because of both operating in the same business. He feels that with two companies being the same game, it will only help them to up their games and get the best out of each other.

Noted Wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sasha Banks versus Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be the main event of Day 1 of the WrestleMania 37 on April 10.In many card rundowns backstage, the Sasha-Bianca match has been listed above Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship match.

Davey Boy Smith Jr., who is the son of The British Bulldog, is set to return to WWE after a gap of almost 11 years. Before leaving, he had a five-year stint with the WWE.Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Davey’s return to the WWE should be very much confirmed because he hasn’t been booked for Bloodsport’s show on 8th April.He also went on to add that Davey will be one of the ‘focal points’ of NXT UK but there are no plans of him featuring on NXT or main roster for now.

The list of banned words WWE handed to its promotional partners and social media for last year’s WrstleMania 36 has been revealed ahead of this year’s solution.The words are: Blood, Choke, Belt, Strap, Diva, Head shot, Trauma, Kayfabe, Mofos, House show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, Spinal injuries, Victim, Violence/violent, Wrestling/wrestlers, WWF, Wifebeater, Curb Stomp, Needs a push, To be over, Babyface, Heel, To job/jobber, Card, Strangle, Kill andMurder.

The promotional partners were instructed not to respond to any comments from fans or any accounts to these words and they were also barred from talking about any future story angles. They were also instructed to paint a positive picture of all the WWE superstars.