WWE: Samoa Joe Sustains Injury, Relinquishes NXT Championship

Reigning NXT Champion Samoa Joe on Sunday revealed that he is surrendering the WWE NXT Championship due to injuries and he will not be able to compete at this time. As a result, the champion has relinquished the NXT Championship, which also means his third reign as NXT champion has come to an abrupt end. ‘The Samoan Submission Machine’ had defeated Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 in August this year to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion.

Joe took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he was informed by WWE’s medical team that he will have to step away from the ring for a for a “brief, yet still indeterminate amount of time," due to undisclosed injuries. The champion also added that once he gets the all-clear, he will come back to reclaim his title.

The latest development has sent ripples across the black and gold brand and comes at a period of major transition for NXT. The company had recently announced that WWE NXT is all set to come back under a new logo with a new theme and format on September 14. The new version of WWE NXT will be managed by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. General manager William Regal probably will announce the next steps in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Joe’s sudden departure have also raised speculations among fans/supporters, who are unclear when the brand will allow for a drawn-out title tournament to crown a new champion in the new format/show. Also, the champion’s exit also comes shortly after NXT lost one of its biggest stars, Adam Cole, to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to ableacherreport.com report, WWE is making some big changes and the company wants to focus on building homegrown stars rather than relying on wrestlers with established profiles from the independent circuit.

With this new change, fans are expecting that a lot of interesting things are to take place, and are hopeful the ‘Submission Specialist,’ returns to the fold, he’ll help promote the brand as he did before.

