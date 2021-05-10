WWE superstar Seth Rollins on Monday took to Instagram to send a special message for his fiance and fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch on the occasion of International Mother’s Day. Rollins who is currently associated with the blue brand of WWE, SmackDown shared a photo featuring Lynch and her daughter Roux with a heartfelt message.

“So very lucky my daughter gets to call you Mom. Happy (first) Mother’s Day to you…And to anyone out there who has ever held the title, us non-moms are not worthy. Thank you for raising us, teaching us, and believing in us no matter what," he wrote.

After relinquishing her RAW Women’s title in May last year, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, Roux in December.

The news of Lynch becoming pregnant came a year after Seth Rollins went public with their relationship in May 2019, sharing a black-and-white picture of the couple sharing a kiss on his Instagram.

“I guess I’m allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe ?" he captioned the shot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) Reports of Lynch making her return to the WWE early this year around the Royal Rumble. Around the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that The MAN might make a sudden comeback to the event but he didn’t mention exactly when. However, later it turned out that Lynch was never scheduled for the Royal Rumble. Lynch began her ascension to the top SummerSlam onwards last year. She became WWE’s biggest star for fans by the end of the Survivor Series. The Man was an outsider in the Wrestlemania 35 main event but by the end of it, she held both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship

