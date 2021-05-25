WWE Shares Eva Marie's Intense Workout Pictures ahead of Her Comeback to the Wrestling Ring

Eva Marie is all set to make her comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). On Tuesday, the WWE official Instagram handle shared some pictures from Natalie’s intense workout regime as it shared a glimpse of her preparation before her return.

Dressed in sky blue gym wear and pink-dyed hair, Natalie was seen doing push-ups as she showed her toned muscular body. The 36-year-old wrestler was also seen lifting some weights and ropes as she sweated it out before making her power-packed return to the wrestling ring. Captioning the post, WWE wrote, how the “EvaLution” is approaching WWE Raw.

Commenting on the post, Natalie described herself as the ‘new face’ of WWE. Earlier this month, Natalie had confirmed her comeback to WWE through a promo in which she was seen in a black dress sitting on top of a red Ferrari.

In the video promo, Marie said that she has been wondering where she is and where she is going. On the road of life there have been many twists and turns, says Natalie, but she has tried to be in control of things and the independence that comes with it. And for Marie a part of that is giving back, so Natalie wants to influence others to realise their own ambitions, as she mentions in the WWE promo. Hence, Natalie is back where her journey started. The promo was released on May 4.

It will be interesting to see how Natalie makes her comeback in WWE Raw and who she faces as her competitor after years staying out of the wrestling ring.

However, since the news was first announced not many fans were happy about it.

WWE fired Mickie James, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay…. But bringing back Eva Marie? Man pic.twitter.com/5kFkVsYvA1— ChiseledAdonis (@chiseledadonis) May 4, 2021

Some fans pointed out how WWE fired wrestlers like Mickie James, Peyton Royce but decided to bring back Natalie, which according to them is not fair.

